Estrella Jalisco Pledges to Bring Brightness and Color to 100 Communities by Commissioning Vibrant Public Art

But Estrella Jalisco can't do it alone, which is why we are introducing our first-ever Artists In Residence program, a collective of nine bright and bold artists from across the country for the first initiative of Estrella Jalisco's commitment.

This summer, communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and El Paso will begin to see their neighborhoods painted with vibrant, colorful, larger-than-life murals, taking over blank walls in public spaces. Each piece of art will visually reflect Estrella Jalisco's vibrant, colorful heritage and have a special connection to its neighborhood by featuring a "Local Star," a person who is making a positive impact in their own unique way.

"First brewed in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the cultural capital of Mexico renowned for its vibrant art scene, Estrella Jalisco has a long-standing tradition of bringing people together around colorful art and celebrating life," said Jayden Kahl, Senior Director of Marketing, Estrella Jalisco. "Through this program and the artists who join us, we'll collectively extend those values to communities across the country and make a tangible, visible impact on a local level."

Los Angeles artist and activist, Ruben Rojas will kick off the initiative by unveiling the program's first piece of art for the campaign video. As the face of the campaign launch, Rojas represents Estrella Jalisco's mission to add color and vibrancy to local communities through public art.

"Bringing people together through creativity has always been a part of my purpose as an artist. I'm proud to partner with Estrella Jalisco to launch their commitment and support of art in communities across the country," said Ruben Rojas. "Our shared hope is that by using murals to share stories of our neighborhood heroes we can foster joy and connection in people's lives."

As of July 9, consumers are invited to nominate local stars who are making a big impact in their neighborhood, city, and broader communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and El Paso. To submit a nomination, tag your local star and @EstrellaJalisco on Twitter using #SaludYourStar and #contest. Tell us how this person is making an impact in their community - we can't wait to be inspired by their stories! Those selected will be recognized with a mural created by one of the Artists in Residence along with a donation to help advance their mission.

Local stars must be 25+ to be nominated. For more information, follow Estrella Jalisco and #SaludYourStar on Twitter , Facebook, and Instagram .

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass to bring out its true flavor and aroma while allowing drinkers to appreciate the color and carbonation of the beer. Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned mango and piña micheladas for a spin on a Mexican classic.

About Beautify

Beautify is a technology company created to allow for beautification, everywhere, starting with street art & murals. Grown out of the Beautify Earth non-profit, Beautify's mission is to put an end to blighted walls and aesthetic apathy by empowering artists, encouraging social responsibility and instilling community pride.

We connect artists, landlords and funding sources to convert our world's outdoor wall spaces into public art galleries, unlocking economic and social benefits of art for both businesses and communities, while giving brands an authentic, organic way to engage consumers.

About Beautify Earth

Beautify Earth is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international movement that creates impactful murals in neglected areas by engaging with brands, cities, developers, small businesses, neighborhood organizations, schools, and individuals. Our movement networks artists, volunteers, and leaders around the idea that physical change through art creates wellness and positive emotional living experiences.

Driven by LOVE, we are champions for communities worldwide. Our murals make citizens feel uplifted, safe, and proud of their neighborhoods, increase foot traffic and revenue for local businesses, and help expand livable spaces by reducing trash and graffiti.

