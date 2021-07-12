Estrella Jalisco Unveils New Classic Michelada And Flavorful Partnerships To Spice Up Summer 2021

To celebrate the new flavor, Estrella Jalisco is teaming up with modern media company, Tastemade , and a lineup of award-winning chefs to introduce 'Michelada Mondays,' a chance for fans to win prizes and enjoy delicious new recipes. It's our way of turning the worst day of the week into the best day of summer — and after the year we've all had, we deserve all the celebrations we can get!

As part of 'Michelada Mondays,' Estrella Jalisco is commemorating our return to togetherness by encouraging people to take time off. Over the next few months, Estrella Jalisco will pay five lucky fans to take a Monday off work – and deliver a Michelada-inspired feast curated by Tastemade partner, TV star and cooking competitor, Chef Maria Mazon. Winners will also receive exclusive access to a virtual cooking class hosted by Chef Mazon. Ready to win a Monday off? Follow @EstrellaJalisco and comment on this Twitter, Facebook or Instagram post using #MicheladaMondays and #Giveaway starting today.

"After the last year and a half, we could all use an extra reason to celebrate. From my experience, when Mexican families come together in the summer, ice cold micheladas are always in the mix," says Chef Maria Mazon. "I'm so happy to be partnering with Tastemade and Estrella Jalisco to kick off 'Michelada Mondays' and deliver the perfect pairings for micheladas. It's a great excuse to kick back and take some time with the people you love over good food and drinks."

But don't fret if you don't win the contest! Estrella Jalisco is giving fans everywhere the chance to create their own 'Michelada Mondays' at home with help from Tastemade. Together, they've developed a collection of michelada-inspired recipes and are offering a complimentary three-month trial of Tastemade+ , a subscription video-on-demand service featuring ad-free, premium lifestyle programming. Fans will be able to access the recipe content and trial by scanning the QR code on the back of all Classic Michelada cans. Recipe content, along with other co-branded programming, can also be found at https://www.tastemade.com/estrella-jalisco/ anytime and across Tastemade and Tastemade Español social channels throughout the summer.

"Expanding our canned michelada lineup with the Classic Michelada was all about bringing it back to the basics, and this summer that means reconnecting with the people who matter most in our lives," says Jayden Kahl, Senior Director, Estrella Jalisco, at Anheuser Busch. "The Classic Michelada is the flavorful addition you'll want at your family barbecues, game days and summer brunches all season long."

"We are excited to partner with Estrella Jalisco to celebrate the vibrancy of Hispanic culture through rich storytelling and flavorful recipes," says Jeff Imberman, Head of Sales & Brand Partners at Tastemade. "With co-branded packaging that unlocks an extended free trial of Tastemade+, as well through premium programming across our Tastemade and Tastemade Español social and streaming channels, we are delighted to bring value and a one-of-a-kind experience to Estrella customers this summer."

You can find the Classic Michelada in 25oz cans at your local retailer and sold on your favorite e-comm delivery platforms. Be the first to try the tasty new recipes and learn more about 'Michelada Mondays' by following along at @EstrellaJalisco.

About Estrella Jalisco

Born in the cultural capital of Guadalajara, Jalisco over 100 years ago, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, traditional lager increasingly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass and can also be found as ready-to-drink micheladas in mango, piña and tropical chamoy flavors for a flavorful spin on a Mexican classic. Launched in the U.S. in 2015, Estrella Jalisco believes a more colorful world is a brighter world which is why the brand made a $1M commitment to brighten 100 communities across the U.S. by 2025. Join us in celebrating a colorful life and discover what makes Estrella Jalisco a true, authentic Mexican beer at www.EstrellaJalisco.com .

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram.

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and was most recently recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

