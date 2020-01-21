eStruxture and Beanfield Technologies Partner to Bring Blazing Fast Connectivity from Montreal to Key US Cloud Locations

eStruxture is committed to helping its customers grow and expand their businesses by offering them a wide range of connectivity solutions that enable direct access to an ever growing number of cloud and service providers, all while keeping bandwidth costs affordable. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Montreal, eStruxture's MTL-1 data center caters to customers who are increasingly seeking secure, low latency connectivity with cloud-based US East compute and storage resources.

With direct access to Beanfield HYPERroute, eStruxture's customers can now benefit from ultra low-latency, private, point-to-point connectivity between Montreal and strategic cloud on-ramps in US East 1 (Northern Virginia) and US East 2 (Ohio), with up to 10 gigabit long haul ethernet connectivity and round-trip times (RTT) as low as 12.1 milliseconds.

Today's largest and most complex deployments demand the latest in IT infrastructure, rock-solid network reliability and ultra-high bandwidth and security. eStruxture and Beanfield have partnered to offer Canadian customers a service designed to handle massive amounts of data and ensure the highest service availability all while beating industry performance and pricing standards.

"Many Canadian customers require long-haul connectivity to US regions that are close to their traffic's point of origin," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers. "With Beanfield HYPERroute, Canada's lowest latency trans-border cloud network, we are now able to support those customers by offering low latency and highly available services that meet the requirements of enterprise-grade applications. HYPERroute effectively makes eStruxture's MTL-1 Data Center the prime connectivity hub for US East Cloud Service Zones."

"Low latency, high-performance network connectivity is vital for businesses that require hybrid-cloud solutions and high-performance computing power," explains Kal Benedict, Vice President of Sales at Beanfield Technologies. "Beanfield HYPERroute delivers the lowest latency path to US cloud on-ramps as well as the redundancy and freedom to migrate between regions on-demand. By partnering with eStruxture, we are able to expand the availability of our HYPERroute service to Montreal and open the market up to cloud services at a scale that can only be found south of the border."

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com.

About Beanfield Technologies Inc.:

Beanfield installs, owns and operates the largest private fibre optic network in Toronto, and provides comprehensive telecom services to over 700 commercial and residential buildings. Founded in 1988, Beanfield prides itself on exceptional speed and outstanding customer service. The company also operates four data centers and is facilities-based, maintaining and managing its own in-house construction and fibre maintenance teams. For more information visit www.beanfield.com.

For more information visit www.beanfield.com.

