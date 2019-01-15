eStruxture Announces its Second Vancouver Data Center, More than Tripling the Amount of Space Available to Customers in the Region

New VAN-2 facility adds 54,000 square feet of data center space to eStruxture's portfolio, increasing redundancy for its customers

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eStruxture, a leading pan-Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces its plan to add its second Vancouver-based data center to its pan-Canadian portfolio. This announcement, which follows the company's earlier announcement to expand its VAN-1 data center, underscores eStruxture's mission to grow its business operations in the region as demand accelerates.

"As a fast-growing digital hub, Vancouver continues to attract innovative enterprises with workloads that demand high density infrastructure," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "We are excited to offer the Vancouver market a new, state-of-the-art data center capable of scaling with the ever-increasing demands of our customers."

Located in the Greater Vancouver municipality of Burnaby, eStruxture's VAN-2 facility will be able to support up to 30kW per cabinet, backed by 10MW of power - more than tripling the amount of server cabinet space available to its customers in the region. Covering 54,000 square feet, it will be eStruxture's largest data center to date in the region.

Close to the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and the Trans-Canada highway, VAN-2 is in a convenient location proximal to stable, plentiful power and existing, dense fiber optic infrastructure. To enhance redundancy for its customers, eStruxture will install a dedicated fiber ring between VAN-1 and VAN-2, as well as offer direct connectivity to Vancouver's primary carrier hotel at 555 Hastings. Having established strong partnerships with leading network-as-a-service providers like Megaport and IX Reach, clients across all of eStruxture's data centers can benefit from secure, private connections to hundreds of service providers, global internet exchange points (IXPs) and over 900 customers. The company expects the 1st phase of the VAN-2 data center to be available for customers in the fourth quarter of 2019.

eStruxture announces the VAN-2 build at PTC '19 in Honolulu, HI. Please send an email to request a meeting with Todd Coleman on-site.

For more information on eStruxture and its colocation, cloud, and network offerings, visit www.estruxture.com.

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on Twitter @estruxture and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/estruxture/

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1.866.695.3629 ext. 21

pr@estruxture.com

SOURCE eStruxture

Related Links

http://www.estruxture.com

