eStruxture Data Centers Names Al Shulman As New Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - eStruxture , the largest Canadian-owned provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces today the addition of Al Shulman as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. With more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunication and energy industries, Shulman specializes in sales and business development strategies that benefit the company and its customers.

"We are happy to welcome AI to our leadership team as he brings an impressive track record of growing revenue and customer base, providing best-in-class customer service, competitive retention strategies, and launching novel and innovative products in the marketplace. His diversified experience and unique perspective will help us further accelerate our growth in Canada and expand our offering, while keeping the needs of our customers top of mind," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture.

Prior to joining eStruxture, Shulman was Vice President of Sales at Enercare Inc., where he led a diverse team of sales and marketing professionals. He rolled out the Smarter Home IoT product suite, while expanding the dealer network across the country. Shulman previously served as Vice President, Marketing at Just Energy, and oversaw the launch of new retail energy brands in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany. He grew wireless share as the General Manager, National Retail Sales at Rogers Communications. He also was responsible for the exclusive launch of the iPhone in Canada. Shulman holds an MBA from York University, Schulich School of Business.

"I am excited to be joining eStruxture's passionate team", says Shulman. "Over the last two decades, I've had the good fortune of leading exceptional teams at some of Canada's top corporations. eStruxture's rapid growth is truly impressive and I'm thrilled to contribute to this next chapter as we continue to expand and solidify our position as Canada's leading data center operator."

eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider. Our solutions are designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

