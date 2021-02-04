eStruxture partners with La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec to support the local gaming industry

La Guilde members to benefit from a 10% discount on eStruxture's services and solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - eStruxture , the largest Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, is proud to announce its partnership with La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec . The partnership enables independent and international Quebec-based players from the video game industry to access colocation, connectivity, cloud computing and IT-managed services at preferred pricing.

Additionally, the partnership allows video game developers, creators, educational institutions and entrepreneurs that are members of La Guilde to benefit from a 10% discount on eStruxture's solutions and services, including colocation, StudioCloud rendering services, connectivity to a vast ecosystem of network carriers and service providers, and managed services. With the rise of cloud gaming, digital distribution and streaming platforms, game developers need a data center infrastructure to provide customers with the best gaming experience.

"As a representative of the entire video game ecosystem in Quebec, we want to create networks that represent added value for our members. This partnership with eStruxture reinforces this commitment, in addition to helping them stay at the cutting edge of technology and thereby helping them grow by offering them a variety of services," says Nadine Gelly, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.

"At eStruxture, we recognize the importance of the gaming market and the positive effects of video games on people during the pandemic as they look for new ways to be entertained, to socialize and to connect with their family and friends," adds Todd Coleman, President & CEO, eStruxture. "We believe in the cooperative approach adopted by La Guilde and are excited to support their mission and help the industry thrive through our partnership."

The Canadian video game market is a staggering size, surpassing both the nation's music and cinema industries and contributing $4.5 billion CAD to Canada's annual GDP. Out of the 700 active game development studios in Canada, 82% are based in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. eStruxture is set up to support data-intensive game development workloads in Quebec, with three data centers in Montreal offering high-density deployments and partnerships with cloud enablers and cloud providers that provide ultra-low latency connectivity options. Moreover, eStruxture's facilities based in Vancouver and Calgary offer geo-redundant protection, as well as an extended reach.

About eStruxture

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com.

About La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec

La Guilde du jeux vidéo du Québec is a non-profit organization that brings together independent and international video game developers, creators, educational institutions and entrepreneurs in related fields based in Quebec. A world leader in this sector and with 245 members, La Guilde is the largest group of its kind in the world.

For more information, visit www.laguilde.quebec .

