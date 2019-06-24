eStruxture Secures an Expanded $170 Million Credit Facility with Leading Canadian Financial Institutions

MONTREAL, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eStruxture Data Centers, a prominent Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces today that it has secured an expanded $170 million credit facility with a group of Canadian banks led by Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada. The combined financing transactions will allow eStruxture to accelerate its growth strategy of expanding existing data centers and acquiring new facilities and businesses across Canada.

"We consider this additional debt financing very important to our long-term growth strategy of becoming Canada's leading provider of data center and connectivity services," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "We welcome the strengthening of our relationship with these premier Canadian financial institutions. We have worked with many of these banks since the very early days of launching eStruxture and are pleased and honored to have those same banks continue to support and expand their financial commitment around our long-term strategy."

Canada's data center market is continuing to grow at a strong pace as cloud providers and hyperscalers look to take advantage of extremely favourable financial, environmental and regulatory conditions. Having its corporate headquarters in Montreal, eStruxture has firmly established itself as a major market player that continues to attract customers in need of scalable data center solutions. The company's executive leadership team continues to demonstrate that their clear vision, strong values and solid strategy maintain eStruxture on an accelerated growth trajectory.

eStruxture will use the funds to stimulate its strategy of expanding its data center footprint throughout a variety of metropolitan areas across Canada in response to increasing demand for reliable, scalable infrastructure, high-density deployments and affordable, clean energy. It will also help complete facility expansions such as its state-of-the-art MTL-2 data center that will boast over 180,000 square feet, 30MW of power, high-efficiency cooling and the highest security standards. Moreover, the company has recently undertaken the expansion of its flagship Vancouver data center (VAN-1) and is in the process of building out a second facility (VAN-2) in the Greater Vancouver Area.

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on Twitter @estruxture and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/estruxture/

