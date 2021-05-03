eStruxture Secures Over $600 Million Cdn in Financing from Leading Financial Institutions and Finalizes the Acquisition of The Canadian Data Center Business from Aptum Technologies

The financing will fast-track the company's expansion across Canada

MONTREAL, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - eStruxture, the largest Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, announced today that it has secured incremental equity financing from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) as well as a credit facility with Deutsche Bank Credit Solutions and Direct Lending, and a group of Canadian banks, for a total of over $600 million Cdn. The majority of these institutions have supported and invested in eStruxture's growth since the company first began operations in 2017.

The amount will fund the acquisition of the entire Canadian data center business from Aptum which finalized on Friday, April 30th, as well as enable eStruxture to execute on additional capital expansion projects across the Canadian market, and ultimately deliver increased value to its customers. As the most prominent Canadian-owned data center operator, eStruxture will have one of the largest amounts of customer-ready capacity in Canada and an enhanced ecosystem of network and cloud providers, ideal for companies looking to scale up their business and accelerate their speed to market.

"This financing will be essential to the growth of eStruxture as we continue to expand our customer base throughout Canada and beyond. It will also help us further strengthen the company's pan-Canadian platform, adding key industry verticals to eStruxture's portfolio," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "We are very pleased and honoured to have these investment groups continue to support us and demonstrate their financial commitment to eStruxture."

"Todd and the eStruxture team have clearly demonstrated their capabilities through what they have already accomplished. We are thrilled to support them at this stage of their growth and look forward to working with them as they continue to develop their business to deliver success over the long-term," says Fredric Rosenberg, Head of Credit Solutions & Direct Lending at Deutsche Bank.

"This transaction - eStruxture's fifth acquisition since its creation in 2017 - consolidates its presence on a national scale," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing at CDPQ. "This investment is in line with our focus on the expansion of Québec companies into new markets."

Fengate is now an investment partner to eStruxture through both its private equity and infrastructure businesses. "We believe that data centres are an increasingly important component of the infrastructure ecosphere and are pleased to support this strategically expanding company," says Andrew Cogan, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Investments, Fengate. "eStruxture is a proven operator and, after working with them for several years, we are proud of the growth they have achieved to date and pleased to be a part of this next stage, on behalf of our investors," says Justin Catalano, Managing Director and Group Head of Private Equity, Fengate.

eStruxture will continue to focus its investing efforts on Canada as they see tremendous opportunity in the market. Canada is one of the most active regions for data center growth, as well as data center consolidation. This is due to an increase in the demand for efficient data centers, initiatives for ecological data center solutions, and substantial growth of power density across the region.

"We've looked at assets in other parts of the world, but we remain focused on Canada. We are building a Canadian colocation powerhouse and we are committed to investing in the Canadian economy, creating more jobs, and providing the very best service to our customers," says Coleman.

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider. Our solutions are designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission-critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

