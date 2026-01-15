ESTsoft and Samsung Electronics Unveil 'AI Promoter' at CES 2026, Delivering an Innovative Exhibition Experience

'AI Promoter' engages global tech leaders at Samsung Electronics' The First Look event at CES 2026

event at CES 2026 Highly praised for enabling natural interactions through advanced on-device AI and object recognition technologies

CEO Sangwon Chung: "We will continue to deliver increasingly sophisticated interactive AI experiences through strong synergy with Samsung Electronics"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTsoft, a leading AI services company led by CEO Sangwon Chung, announced that it collaborated with Samsung Electronics to unveil the 'AI Promoter', an innovative solution delivering next-generation exhibition experiences, at CES 2026.

The ‘AI Promoter’ engaging with global visitors at Samsung Electronics’ The First Look exhibition (Source: ESTsoft)

The AI Promoter, showcased at Samsung Electronics' The First Look event, drew significant attention from global technology leaders and visitors from around the world. At the venue, the AI Promoter automatically recognized nearby attendees and proactively initiated conversations, creating a natural, context-aware communication environment that differentiated the exhibition experience.

Notably, the AI Promoter demonstrated outstanding usability on the global stage by responding in real time to a wide range of questions in 32 languages, including English, Spanish, and Japanese. It provided detailed information on Samsung Electronics' flagship technologies and products, such as Micro RGB and the Galaxy Z Trifold, covering specifications, technical features, and use cases. The solution was further enhanced through integration with Samsung Electronics' Spatial Signage, which delivers exceptional depth and realism despite its slim form factor, creating an immersive, human-like interactive experience.

These innovative interactions were made possible by the application of advanced on-device AI solutions and object recognition technologies. By minimizing reliance on network connectivity while ensuring fast and stable responses, the AI Promoter enabled seamless and natural interactions without the constraints typically associated with exhibition environments.

The collaboration between the two companies is based on ESTsoft's real-time conversational AI human service, Perso Interactive. Perso Interactive supports on-device operation and object recognition, allowing it to identify visitors within exhibition spaces and carry on natural, situation-aware conversations.

ESTsoft defines face, facial expressions, and body gestures as humanity's most universal interface and has implemented this concept through Perso AI, its AI human platform. Through Perso AI, the company offers a range of services including Perso Interactive, AI dubbing, and AI human–based video production solutions.

The The First Look event was attended by numerous global technology industry leaders, as well as prominent Korean tech YouTubers such as ITSub and TechMong, who expressed amazement at the AI Promoter's remarkably natural, human-like interactions. In particular, the AI human's ability to proactively welcome visitors and lead conversations received strong positive feedback.

Building on this collaboration with Samsung Electronics, ESTsoft plans to further advance Perso Interactive. The company aims to expand it into an AI human solution optimized for a wide range of environments, including exhibitions, events, retail spaces, and public venues, while continuously strengthening its competitiveness in the global market.

CEO Sangwon Chung of ESTsoft stated,

"Through the AI Promoter at CES 2026, we were able to showcase the innovation of ESTsoft's real-time conversational AI human service, Perso Interactive. Leveraging our synergy with Samsung Electronics, one of the world's leading companies, we aim to make 2026 the first year of our full-scale global market expansion."

