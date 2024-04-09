Estuary Achieves Three Google Cloud Ready Designations

Designations validate real-time change data capture (CDC) and streaming ETL for AlloyDB, Cloud SQL, and BigQuery

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estuary, the only fully managed real-time CDC and streaming ETL platform, announced it has achieved three Google Cloud Ready designations: Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery, Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL, and Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB. Estuary's native CDC connections to SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres, NetSuite and many other sources and targets allow Google Cloud users to replicate data to and from these solutions in real-time.

Estuary Flow enables companies to integrate data across 100s of databases, applications, and SaaS infrastructure as part of a single combined real-time and batch data pipeline. It has been running natively on Google Cloud for over four years. Today, Estuary has nearly 100 customers in production, including joint customers moving terabytes per day across Google Cloud SQL, BigQuery, AlloyDB, and Firestore. These companies reliably stream up to 50MB/sec with sub-100 millisecond latency via a single CDC connection, and the option to scale horizontally whenever needed for limitless throughput. The solution can be purchased on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Google Cloud has long been a strategic partner for Estuary," said David Yaffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Estuary. "These latest Cloud Ready designations are a testament to our relationship that's already helped many of our joint customers leverage real-time data at scale, and at a much lower cost."

Google Cloud's engineering teams validate partner integrations as part of the Google Cloud Ready initiative. This involves a series of benchmarks which validate top notch integrations. Estuary has met or surpassed the core sets of functional requirements in collaboration with Google Cloud's engineering teams, ensuring that it can provide an excellent experience for Google Cloud customers integrating with Google SQL, BigQuery and AlloyDB.

Estuary provides the leading real-time change data capture (CDC) and streaming ETL platform as a service. It enables companies to move data in real-time and batch across 100s of databases, applications, and other SaaS infrastructure to support operations, analytics, and AI. With support for 150+ native connectors and 500+ open-source connectors, Estuary Flow is the only platform that supports both real-time and batch, ETL and ELT, and many sources to many destinations with a single data pipeline. By adopting Estuary Flow, companies have been able to implement data pipelines up to 4x faster and lower costs up to 5x compared to the alternatives.

