ESTUARY POWER ACHIEVES FINAL COMPLETION OF ESCAPE SOLAR AND STORAGE PROJECT AND BEGINS SUPPLYING MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

RENO, Nev., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Estuary Power achieved final completion of all phases of its Escape Solar and Storage project in Lincoln County, Nevada in December 2025. Escape is now supplying 185 megawatts ("MW") of solar energy and 400 megawatt-hours ("MWh") of battery storage capacity to four Nevada customers.

Aerial view facing southwest of Escape Solar Fall 2025

Upon reaching final completion, Escape began supplying 115 MW of solar energy and 400 MWh of battery capacity to MGM Resorts International ("MGM") under a 25-year agreement. The combined solar and battery project provides MGM with renewable energy in the hours that it is needed most and contributes to MGM's sustainability goals. Previously, in June 2025, Escape began supplying a total of 70 MW of solar energy to Overton Power District No. 5, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term power purchase agreements.

"Estuary is proud to serve some of Nevada's most recognized commercial and public-power customers with economical and reliable renewable energy," said Jill Daniel, CEO of Estuary Power. "The Escape Project — an unusually complex project delivered ahead of an already accelerated schedule — demonstrates Estuary's ability to develop, finance, and deliver large-scale energy infrastructure through creativity, agility, and disciplined execution. We are grateful for the trust of our customers and the support of our partners and community in making this project a success."

"With this new project coming online, we are accelerating progress toward our goal of using 100% renewable electricity domestically by 2030," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM. "Together with our Mega Solar Array, the new Escape Solar and Storage Project reflects our focus on scalable, impactful clean-energy solutions. It also demonstrates that our industry can operate more sustainably while delivering long-term cost stability, strengthening our business and supporting a more resilient energy future."

Also in late 2025, Escape closed the final funding pursuant to a tax equity investment commitment by Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc. and achieved term conversion of its long-term construction-to-term loan provided by Denham Capital on behalf of its clients. Escape's permanent capital structure also includes a letter of credit facility provided by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (Nord/LB).

Escape's solar arrays were constructed by Bechtel Infrastructure and Power Corporation. Tesla, Inc. supplied and installed the battery energy storage system. Its substation and certain transmission upgrades were completed by Dashiell Corporation. JinkoSolar supplied TOPCon photovoltaic modules.

Estuary Power, based in Reno, Nevada, develops, owns, and operates large-scale energy generation, storage, and transmission projects in the western United States. Estuary is financially backed by Ullico Infrastructure Fund ("UIF"), a $6.3 billion infrastructure fund. For more information about Estuary Power, please visit www.estuarypower.com or follow Estuary Power on Linkedin.

