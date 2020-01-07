ESTV And NFL Alumni Association Unveil Super Bowl LIV Esports Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTV (www.estv.co), the first-ever dedicated channel for esports and gaming personalities, and National Football League (NFL) Alumni Association (www.nflalumni.org) today announced the inaugural ESTV NFLA Esports Experience at the SuperFest Miami LIVE festivities commemorating the big championship game, Super Bowl LIV, to be held in Miami Gardens, Fla.

ESTV and NFLA will organize the esports entertainment experience at the 4-day event from January 30 to February 2, 2020, bringing together professional NFL players and alumni, professional gamers, and gaming enthusiasts.

""ESTV is pleased to announce a unique experience that joins football fanatics and esports enthusiasts at the biggest event leading up to Super Bowl LIV," said Eric Yoon, founder and CEO of ESTV. "Our event at SuperFest Miami LIVE is a tremendous opportunity for brands to engage with over 600,000 people anticipated to attend and media from 23 countries. ESTV is offering a variety of exclusive sponsorship packages designed to provide maximum brand exposure and access to Super Bowl personalities and attendees."

At SuperFest Miami LIVE, fans will experience A-list concerts, art exhibits, mouth-watering culinary creations, interactive games, VIP parties, kid zones, sports forums, virtual game experiences, and immersive entertainment during the Super Bowl celebration near Hard Rock Stadium.

"We are excited to partner with ESTV to launch our esports initiative prior to Super Bowl LIV," said NFLA marketing director Brent Reece. "ESTV is providing an opportunity for esports fans to connect with NFL and alumni personalities, while helping the NFLA raise awareness for its charity 'caring for kids' and local community needs. We plan to make this partnership an ongoing tradition at every Super Bowl."

ESTV NFLA broadcast team includes former CNN senior correspondent and NFL Network on-air talent director, Marc Watts, former Green Bay Packers all-time leading running back and Hall of Famer, Ahman Green, former Chicago Bears safety, Brock Vereen, and former New England Patriots running back and Super Bowl winner, Shane Vereen, NFL Alumni, Aaron Beasley as hosts and commentators.

Super Bowl LIV esports sponsorship opportunities for the ESTV NFLA Esports Experience include branding at the esports official broadcast center, player viewing area and uniform, custom awards program, broadcast and programing integration, product display, NFL players meet-and-greet, halftime locker showdown presentation, and other custom activations. Sponsorship levels include:

"Title Sponsor" includes all title, logo use, event and on-site branding, and brand exposure opportunities, plus 12 Super Bowl LIV tickets and luxury hospitality package;

For complete sponsorship details and inquiries, please contact LVL UP Group at (213) 258-4165.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni's mission "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of "Caring for Kids" across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About ESTV

ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD service to Amazon FireTV, Roku apps and Samsung TV Plus. ESTV live linear channel and AVOD service will soon be available on Dish®, Sling™ TV and VIZIO. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. LVL UP Group is the official marketing and sales partner of ESTV. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co.

