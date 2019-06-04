eSUB Construction Software Appoints Angelina Hendricks as Chief Technology Officer

"The increasing complexity of construction commercial projects combined with the ongoing skilled labor shortage require trade contractors to 'up their game' with solutions like eSUB that are developed from the ground up to support their unique workflows," says Wendy Rogers, president and CEO of eSUB Construction Software. "We are thrilled to have a leader of Angelina's caliber and depth of experience in scaling successful technologies companies and furthering our commitment to fostering excellence. She will play an instrumental role as we expand our team and accelerate development of advanced enterprise-level capabilities purpose-built for trade contractors.

Highly skilled with over 15 years of senior leadership experience, Angelina has demonstrated success in building software development teams at startups in their critical growth stages. Most recently, Angelina served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Verimatrix, the global leader in revenue security for IP-based video services, which was recently acquired by Inside Secure for $143 million. At Verimatrix, she led a global engineering team of more than 165 professionals develop solutions that received numerous industry awards for innovation, deployment and flexibility. Prior to joining Verimatrix, Angelina served Vice President of Engineering at TriTech Software Systems. At both organizations, she scaled the engineering teams and established processes for evolving its technology platforms, improving the quality of its products, and accelerating time to market on major releases.

"Joining eSUB at this pivotal time of growth is very exciting," says Angelina Hendricks, chief technology officer of eSUB. "eSUB's mission to empower trade contractors with innovative technology is truly inspiring, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and technical expertise to take eSUB's capabilities to the next level to effectively support current and future clients."

