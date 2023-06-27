eSUB Construction Software Launches Spanish Option

The New Capability Targets the Rising Hispanic Workforce in U.S. Construction

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's only construction software specifically designed for subcontractors is adding Spanish to the language capabilities on its mobile applications for iOS and Android. The move further separates eSUB Construction Software from several competitors that are still English-only.

"A few years ago, the number of clients requesting Spanish in our field application started increasing steadily," eSUB CEO Erich Litch said. "Furthermore, estimates show that of all the construction workers who speak a foreign language on a site, 75% of them speak Spanish. Because we listen to our customers regularly and incorporate their feedback into our products regularly, it just made sense to respond with this enhancement."

One out of every three workers in the U.S. construction industry is Hispanic, and more than two-thirds are foreign-born. Considering this, introducing Spanish as a language option in construction software is a step forward. eSUB partnered with native Spanish speakers from the construction industry to translate their terms and language and then incorporated that into its applications.

"Our goal is to make the collection and management of information on projects as effective and easy as possible," Litch said. "We saw that adding Spanish as a language in our applications made it a lot easier to get field workers to input the information construction companies so badly need to collect."

Litch says eSUB will continue to look at ways to make information collection as easy as possible. This includes more automated data collection based on biometrics, geolocation, and voice. To learn more about how the Spanish translation feature works on the eSUB app, request an interview with Litch here.

About eSUB Construction Software

eSUB makes user-friendly software for more productive and smarter trade contractors. It is the only project management and field-to-office collaboration platform designed specifically for trades to make it easier to manage tasks consistently and efficiently. As a result, thousands of trade contractors have chosen eSUB Cloud to help them standardize project processes, eliminate duplicate efforts and improve field-to-office collaboration. eSUB is backed by growth equity firms Catalyst Investors and Revolution Ventures.

