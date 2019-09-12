eSUB Reaffirms Commitment to Subcontractors with Consulting Services and Educational Resources

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there may be numerous construction technology players in the marketplace, eSUB Construction Software is the ONLY field data collection, labor productivity and construction operations platform 100% dedicated to serving subcontractors. With roots as consultants, eSUB partners with subcontractors to help solve their business problems and develop strategic initiatives to take their business to the next level.

eSUB is proud to announce the expansion of eSUB Academy to include consultative services and educational resources dedicated to empowering subcontractors to improve all aspects of their business. All subcontractors, not just eSUB customers, can access eSUB Academy to participate in a consultative session, view a webinar, or download best practice guides.

"The construction industry is at an inflection point in which many are starting to realize the transformative nature of technology, however there are fundamental people and process challenges that many subcontractors are still facing before they can successfully take that next step with technology adoption," says Wendy Rogers, CEO and president of eSUB Construction Software. "We're excited to leverage the expertise of our industry experts through consultative sessions, webinars, and best practice guides to help trade contractors educate themselves and take those important steps in improving their entire business operations."

eSUB's industry experts, Jeff Sample and Ed Coffin, collectively share over 60 years of first-hand construction experience from installing conduit, preparing estimates and schedules, developing network infrastructure, to managing technical and business operations at the executive level. Ed and Jeff are offering introductory consultative sessions to lend a listening ear and provide objective guidance as trusted peers and subject matter experts. Additionally, eSUB hosts monthly educational webinars featuring domain experts from Sage, Applied Software, Trauner Consulting, FMI and more with a vast range of topics including Revit Training or Proving Subcontractor Delay. eSUB's best practice guides such as Seven Deadly Sins of Construction Project Management or Guide to Daily Report Software offers strategies and tactics that subcontractors can implement to improve operations, increase productivity, and grow their businesses.

"Jeff has a passion for sharing his industry knowledge in construction technology to help others solve their business challenges," says Thomas Anton, vice president of operations at Newkirk Electric. "With his keen understanding of the importance of business processes and how they interact and can be augmented by technology, he delivered a completely objective review with relevant information and additional focus on our needs as an organization."

