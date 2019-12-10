eSUB Tops Customer Satisfaction and Usability Ranking for Construction Project Management Software

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB Construction Software announced today it was named a FrontRunner for construction project management software by Software Advice. The recognition comes from the extensive evaluation of the industry's top-rated construction project management solutions with eSUB receiving the highest scores for usability and customer satisfaction in the biannual FrontRunners report.

"Looking at this list and the sheer number of offerings, we're thrilled to receive this recognition as the best of the best for the third consecutive time," says Wendy Rogers, CEO of eSUB Construction Software. "Receiving this validation from our Users is an honor, as well as a mandate to continue to empower subcontractors with new capabilities, increasing productivity and profitability on every construction project."

In a world where other construction project management systems are designed for general contractors, eSUB's high usability and customer satisfaction scores can be attributed to its subcontractor-centric workflows. Most recently, eSUB released an update to its Submittals module, which includes a detailed Submittals Item log to create, track, and manage individual submittal register items. eSUB's Submittals offers commercial subcontractors exceptional time savings when creating submittals and allows them to track individual submittal items to a higher level of detail than GC-based project management systems. This Submittals update, designed exclusively around a subcontractor's workflow, is just one of many significant product enhancements the company has delivered in the past few months.

The Gartner company, Software Advice, releases biannual FrontRunners reports to highlight top software products for helping businesses evaluate which software products may be the best fit for their company. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on usability and user recommendations. FrontRunners for construction project management software is available here.

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

ABOUT eSUB CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of cloud-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy to use, software-as-a-service solution helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability, and productivity by 25%.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB's platform to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

ABOUT SOFTWARE ADVICE

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com

