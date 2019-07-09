Esurance Earns J.D. Power Award Ranking #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Auto Insurers in California

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esurance, direct-to-consumer auto and home insurance that's surprisingly painless, has received the J.D. Power award ranking #1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in California.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study examines customer satisfaction in five factors: interaction; policy offerings; price; billing process and policy information; and claims. It found that Esurance out-performed the competition in overall customer satisfaction, ranking the best in California, where Esurance serves the most customers.

"Esurance is on a mission to make insurance surprisingly painless, and that means always putting the customer first," said Jonathan Adkisson, president of Esurance. "Customer feedback is our primary benchmark for success, so it brings us great pride to be recognized with this prestigious award. We continue to work daily to further improve every experience with Esurance by making insurance simple, transparent and affordable."

Esurance has always made customer satisfaction its first priority. The company recently demonstrated its commitment to improving the customer experience by taking a closer look at current industry pain points that are top of mind for consumers, in order to better address customer needs. The results showed that people generally think insurance is confusing, complex and expensive. Through the use of innovative technology, easy-to-use online tools and caring experts, Esurance has committed to addressing these pain points, making insurance simple, transparent and affordable.

The 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study is based on responses from 42,759 auto insurance customers, and was fielded in February-April 2019. For J.D. Power award information, visit jdpower.com/business.

About Esurance®

Esurance offers auto, homeowners, motorcycle, and renters insurance that's surprisingly painless. With an easy-to-use mobile app, helpful online tools like photo claims and Coverage Counselor®, and knowledgeable experts, Esurance is making insurance simple, transparent and affordable. For more information, visit esurance.com or call 1-800-ESURANCE (1-800-378-7262).

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

