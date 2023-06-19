eSurfing Cloud Announces to Embark on Global Expansion

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eSurfing Cloud, the world's largest telco cloud service provider, successfully held "eSurfing Cloud Global Launch Event" and announced the official expansion of its global footprint, starting exclusively with its cloud service offerings available in Hong Kong.

Guests and Leadership of China Telecom Global attended the "eSurfing Cloud Global Launch Event" (From left to right: Mr. Hans P. Chuang, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, GM, PRC CoSP Business Consumption of Intel, Mr. Zhao Feng, Deputy General Manager of the China Taiping Insurance Group Company Limited, Mr. Yin Jin, CEO of China Telecom Global Limited, Mr. Wong Chi Kwong, Tony, JP, Government Chief Information Officer of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Mr. Hu Zhiqiang, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of China Telecom Cloud Technology Co., Ltd., Mr. Wang Huaihe, Vice President of Greater Bay Area International Information Technology Industry Association, Mr. Shan Jinxiao, Director of Technology Division of Digital Centre of China Merchants Group) Mr. Yin Jin, CEO of China Telecom Global Limited delivered a welcome speech Mr. Hu Zhiqiang, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of China Telecom Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. delivered a speech

Following the theme of "Embracing the Future of Cloud and Network towards Digitalisation", more than 300 government officials, business leaders, and industry experts participated in the event, witnessing the unveiling of eSurfing Cloud's global expansion plan. As its first overseas conference, the discussion shed light on the core capabilities of eSurfing Cloud namely cloud and network integration, independent R&D, and extensive industry experience. The conference also elaborated on how enterprises can seize market opportunities when entering the Chinese market, as well as how Chinese companies can expand overseas by overcoming their digital challenges with emerging technologies.

During this special occasion, Mr. Wong Chi Kwong, Tony, JP, Government Chief Information Officer, and Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association delivered their opening remarks. Mr. Tony Wong introduced the implementation of the Smart Hong Kong digital initiatives and outlines how Hong Kong can tackle the challenges of city management with cloud solutions. He expressed his gratitude to eSurfing Cloud for strategically selecting Hong Kong as its first expansion point for global footprint development. The Hong Kong government is seeking further forward-looking opportunities to pursue deeper collaborations with eSurfing Cloud, continually enhancing the development of Hong Kong's digital economy. Mr. Zeng also expressed his excitement for the future and trust in eSurfing Cloud capabilities. Expressing his belief that the expansion will help create a competitive edge for Chinese enterprises looking to expand globally.

Mr. Yin Jin, CEO of China Telecom Global Limited delivered welcome speeches at the event respectively. Mr. Yin Jin highlighted, "The AI revolution has paved the arrival of the next industrial revolution, reshaping the future of the economy and society at large. As the world's leading service provider, China Telecom is dedicated to serving our customers with forward looking solutions centered around a customer-first mindset for over a decade. Throughout this journey, we became the first to bring to life the concept of 'Cloud Network Integration'. Today, I am honoured to announce that eSurfing Cloud is launching in Hong Kong, marking the first step in our global expansion journey. In addition, we are also making further investments to build the largest data centre in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. We strive to play a major role in contributing to the smart city infrastructure in Hong Kong, building a solid foundation that fast tracks the development of finance, trading, logistics, and industrial and commercial industries in the city. We look forward to working with our partners to support Hong Kong's goal of building an International Innovation and Technology Hub."

Mr. Hu Zhiqiang, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of China Telecom Cloud Technology Co., Limited further elaborated, "Over the past ten years, the global digital economy has been developing rapidly, we have observed computing capabilities play a critical role in boosting economic growth. eSurfing Cloud is seizing major opportunities for development stemming from a rapidly growing economy, continuously investing in research and development. We have begun our ascent into the 4.0 cloud architecture through extensive development of our core capabilities in cloud and other key technologies. Leveraging our independent platforms, cloud-network integration capabilities and a sustainable mindset, eSurfing Cloud is expanding globally to unleash the power of digital transformation and connect our enterprise customers to a world of business opportunities."

The event was held with an innovative activation feature to announce the launch of eSurfing Cloud global expansion plan. The officiating guests were invited on stage to join the launch ceremony, signalling that eSurfing Cloud has officially embarked on its journey for global expansion.

Accelerate Digital Transformation Journey for All Industries through "Cloud Network Integration"

During the sharing session, Mr. Wu Xiaolei, Executive Vice President of China Telecom Global Limited explains how eSurfing Cloud adequately supports digital leaders as they embark on their digital transformation journey made possible with "Cloud-Network Integration" technology, extensive digital resources, and extensive R&D capabilities. eSurfing Cloud adheres to the cloud-network integration strategy of China Telecom: "Cloud central, Network around, Network adaptive to cloud, Cloud and Network as one", eSurfing Cloud has evolved up to stage 3.0 of "Cloud-Network Integration" and will continue to explore new models to advance the potential of cloud.

Leveraging the global network resources of China Telecom, eSurfing Cloud have been providing a variety of cloud products to more than 3.35 million enterprise consumers, including SD-WAN, Cloud Exchange, iStack or ctStack, Cloud Laptop, and Cloud Disaster Recovery services. In addition, we have launched eSurfing Cloud International Site that is specifically designed for all global enterprise consumers to enjoy a one-stop management service, while offering solutions that suit for different business scenarios.

Through the global expansion of eSurfing Cloud, a number of clients and industry partners expressed their interest in its future development. Mr. Shan Jinxiao, Director of Technology Division of Digital Center of China Merchants Group expressed, "We are honoured to witness the global expansion of eSurfing Cloud, as well as its continued success in delivering cutting-edge cloud services to a diverse suite of industries, accelerating industrial digitalisation outcomes. The China Merchants Group over time has built a strong collaborative relationship with China Telecom. Relying on their advanced abilities in cloud-network integration and edge computing, we have established a solid foundation for a fully digitalised future of China Merchants Group in 2025. Moving forward, we will closely partner with eSurfing Cloud to unlock leading competitiveness in the global digital economy through the usage of AI technologies.

As a long-term partner of eSurfing Cloud, Mr. Hans P. Chuang, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, GM, PRC CoSP Business Consumption of Intel pointed out, "As the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer, Intel provides a broad product portfolio that addresses the technological needs of our enterprise partners in an ever-evolving data-centric world. Supporting the ambitions of eSurfing Cloud in enhancing market competitiveness and innovation capabilities has been an ongoing and vital mission for us. We are continuously coming up with new technologies and solutions tailored to help the brand expand its global businesses through the enormous opportunities that digitalisation provides."

Through collaboration with over hundreds of global industry partners across different professional aspects, eSurfing Cloud will be strengthening its cloud service capabilities to meet customer needs across the realms of Data, Computing Abilities, Algorithm, and Network Requirements, joining hands with our customers to build a mutually beneficial cloud ecosystem.

The launch showcased the diversified product portfolio of eSurfing Cloud, especially its rich global resources and cloud services, as well as its industry-leading solutions to guests and partners. An exclusive interactive booth showcased "Ling Ze", the Data Service platform, and "Yun Xiao", its Intelligent Computing Platform, as well as the Cloud Disaster Recovery and Smart Building solutions to the global markets for the first time. eSurfing Cloud acts as a pillar of robust foundation that empowers all industries in their respective digital transformation journey.

Moving forward, eSurfing Cloud will continue to provide robust and reliable cloud-network infrastructure to different industries, offering competitive advantages to customers through rich global cloud-network resources and diversified technologies. Together, we've built a competitive digital ecosystem and accelerated sustainable development for the wider society and economy.

About eSurfing Cloud

eSurfing Cloud is a technology-based, platform-based and service-oriented company under China Telecom. It provides customers with solutions ranging from public cloud, private cloud, exclusive cloud, hybrid cloud, edge cloud to full-stack cloud services based on six core corporate values, including "Innovation, Self-developed, Safe and Reliable, Cloud-network Integration, Collaborative Ecosystem, and Low carbon emission". With a variety of solutions, eSurfing Cloud empowers government agencies and large and medium-sized enterprises to be future-proof and meet the digital transformation needs. eSurfing Cloud has grown into the world's largest telco cloud service provider and ranks the third in public cloud service providers. As the world's leading cloud service provider, eSurfing Cloud is committed to becoming the powerhouse of the digital economy and provides users with safe and inclusive cloud services.

