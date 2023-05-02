eSurfing Cloud Officially Launched in the Digital China Summit 2023

Unleashing the power of Cloud-Network Integration across the globe

HONG KONG, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Sixth Edition of Digital China Summit" has successfully held on 30 April in Fuzhou City, Southern China, co-hosted by China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom"), China Electronics Technology Group (CETC) and China Electronics Corporation (CEC), as well as authorities including the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), and the provincial government of Fujian. Featured with "Accelerating the Building of Digital China and Pushing Forward Chinese Modernisation", the discussion shed light on innovation-driven new changes and digitalisation-led new landscapes in pursuit of the Digital China initiative. eSurfing Cloud, a world's leading cloud service provider, showcased an abundance of core cloud capabilities and resources as the industry-leading cloud solution to nearly thousands of attendees including officials, academics, and leading entrepreneurs both physically and virtually.

Photo of Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of China Telecom as one of the main guest speakers in Digital China Summit 2023 Photo of the global launch ceremony of eSurfing Cloud

During the summit, Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of China Telecom and Mr. Shao Guanglu, Executive Director, President and COO of China Telecom attended, introducing the latest successes of eSurfing Cloud and how it has helped realise the core values of "Cloudification and Digital Transformation" from China Telecom. Mr Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of China Telecom expressed, "China Telecom has continued to deepen the development of cloud and network, focusing on 5 key technical areas to achieve more breakthroughs for the customers. Through collaborating with our industry partners across different professional aspects, we have strengthened our foundational infrastructure such as AI technologies, to explore more innovations and expand our cloud ecosystem to the wider business community. As the world's leading cloud service provider and Mainland China's leading hybrid cloud provider, eSurfing Cloud offers full-stack cloud services and integrated technologies which are fully supported by self-developed R&D capabilities. Today, we are striving to enhance our cloud service capabilities and to join hands with our customers in their journey of digital transformation."

During this special occasion, Mr. Tang Ke, Executive Director and EVP of China Telecom and other important business partners participated in the eSurfing Cloud global launching ceremony. At present, eSurfing Cloud has built more than 9 public cloud nodes, 30 self-owned edge cloud nodes, and more than 200 CDN nodes across Asia-Pacific and the globe, serving over 2 million customers. Recently, Gartner has ranked eSurfing Cloud as one of the top ten strategic trends of future digital technology for two consecutive years. We offer a full suite of cloud and DICT products to ensure seamless and synergised delivery of all-rounded and flexible solutions. These include Cloud Container Engines, Cloud Exchange, Cloud Storage, Cloud Server, Cloud Migration, Virtual Private Cloud and more to meet our client's evolving needs and fully unlock their digital competitive advantage.

Key achievements of the innovative service and how respective industries can unleash the advantages of deploying the cloud network resources of eSurfing Cloud under the "9+30+X+N" strategy in China and across the globe have been demonstrated. As an industry-leading cloud service provider in China's public cloud sector, eSurfing Cloud fully understands the demands of enterprise leaders in building digital infrastructure and developing it through the Belt and Road. They are looking to expand across the globe and explore new innovations. To an extent, we are dedicated to providing advanced technologies and take strategic steps to transition infrastructure to a cloud-native environment.

Moving forward, eSurfing Cloud will continue to provide robust and reliable cloud-network infrastructure to different industries, offering competitive advantages to customers through rich global cloud-network resources and diversified technologies. Together, we will build a competitive digital ecosystem and accelerate sustainable development for the whole of society and the economy.

About eSurfing Cloud

As a world's leading cloud service provider, eSurfing Cloud is committed to becoming the major driving force in the digital economy to facilitate the global digital construction and provide users with secure and inclusive cloud services. By virtue of its three advantages of "cloud-network integration, security and trustworthiness, and exclusive customization", it provides customers with Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Edge Cloud and Full-stack Cloud services to facilitate the digital transformation of government agencies and large, small and medium businesses.

