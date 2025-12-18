esVolta Bolsters Clean Energy in California with Computacenter via Black Walnut Energy Storage Project Partnership

Transaction builds on strong history of capital investments and strategic partnerships with leading investors to drive California's clean energy future.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- esVolta, LP ("esVolta") today announced the completion of an investment tax credit ("ITC") transfer from its Black Walnut energy storage project to Computacenter Holdings. This marks the first standalone ITC transfer by esVolta.

Recently commissioned in October 2025, the Black Walnut project is now providing 15 MW / 60 MWh of capacity to the California Independent System Operator grid. This milestone will strengthen California's clean energy infrastructure, supporting a more diverse and more resilient power system.

In this transaction, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP represented esVolta and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC represented Computacenter Holdings.

"This highlights our commitment to access and leverage clean energy investment structures among a diverse range of financing solutions," said Randolph Mann, Chief Executive Officer of esVolta. "We will continue to drive the battery energy storage industry in key markets with innovative financing strategies."

"We are pleased to collaborate with esVolta on the Black Walnut Project," said Wendy Coticchia, SVP – Compliance, Americas & APAC, and Sustainability Champion of Computacenter. "Investments like this strengthen the foundation for renewable energy adoption and help build a more sustainable future."

The Black Walnut project joins esVolta's growing energy storage portfolio in California. Across the country, as more battery energy storage solutions come online, these projects are transforming how clean energy is delivered and consumed, creating a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, esVolta, LP is a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale energy storage projects across the US. The company's portfolio of operational plus in-construction projects totals about 1.7 GWh of storage capacity, and the firm is developing a large pipeline of future storage projects. esVolta is a portfolio company of Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure transition. Additional information about esVolta is available at www.esvolta.com.

