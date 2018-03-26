ESW Capital Announces Acquisition of Mobilogy

Mobilogy's powerful mobile device solutions enhance customer experience, increase revenue, improve productivity, strengthen security and reduce cost. Through in-store, online and on-device delivery channels, Mobilogy customers enjoy services ranging from advanced diagnostics to content transfer, backup, restore, wipe and automated phone buyback. Mobilogy also offers monitoring, statistics and analysis of all its services.

Now as part of ESW Capital's portfolio, Mobilogy and ESW Capital will execute an integration plan that will ensure customers continue to receive the highest level of customer service, product delivery and technical support. Mobilogy joins ESW Capital's corporate family of more than 60 enterprise software companies that have been acquired over the past ten years.

ESW Capital will integrate and implement with Mobilogy customers its Customer Success program, a proven method for driving successful customer relationships and aligning product development with customer priorities. Kyle Ford, ESW Capital executive and a seasoned technology industry veteran with more than twenty years of experience managing global companies for growth and profitability, has been appointed CEO of Mobilogy.

"We are pleased to add Mobilogy to the ESW family. Mobilogy has built a strong reputation in the mobile lifecycle industry, and the company has a proven track record of successfully serving the largest wireless operators in the world," said Ford. "I am excited to build on Mobilogy's market-leading position, delivering next-generation solutions for the wireless operator customer base while accelerating the company's strategic expansion into the aftermarket services and enterprise markets."

Mobilogy's vision to empower its world-class customers to optimize every stage of the mobile lifecycle, dramatically enhance customer experience and improve profitability will continue. Looking to the future, ESW Capital will partner with customers to create even more value and to realize their visions and goals by advancing product development, enhancing support and instituting an intense focus on Customer Success.

About ESW Capital, LLC:

Based in Austin, Texas, Enterprise Software (ESW) Capital has honed a finely-tuned methodology focused on buying, strengthening, and growing mature business software companies. By taking advantage of its unique operating and development platforms, ESW revitalizes its acquisitions for sustainable success while making customer satisfaction a top priority. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as Aurea, Trilogy, Versata, and Ignite Technologies. For more information, visit www.eswcapital.com.

Media Inquiries:

Email: neeraj@eswcapital.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esw-capital-announces-acquisition-of-mobilogy-300619703.html

SOURCE ESW Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.eswcapital.com

