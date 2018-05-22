Eswaran Brothers Celebrate Ceylon Tea in Berlin With the Creation of Ceylon Chai Ale

BERLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eswaran Brothers, experts in the creation of craft tea blends, partnered with one of the best craft brewers in Berlin to create a very special Ceylon Chai Ale as part of the continued celebration of 150 years of Ceylon tea.

Two master tastemakers have come together to create a delicious pairing of iconic Sri Lankan and German brews. Ceylon Chai is an ale handcrafted using an Organic Pure Ceylon tea from the Uva region with organic Ceylon cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves and nutmeg.

Katharina Kurz, director of BRLO, and Subramaniam Eassuwaren, vice chairman, Eswaran Brothers.

The tea is from Eswaran Brothers, founded in 1963, a third-generation family of tea tasters now working to create the most sustainable teas in the world. They are the first carbon neutral certified tea company in the world. They are also known for their expertise in the creation of exciting craft tea blends for their customers worldwide.

The ale is by BRLO in Berlin, an award-winning brew house known for their creative artisanal beers.

This collaboration is the result of a shared passion for innovation that honours the proud legacies of their respective crafts. It is also a reflection of the deep commitment to sustainability shared by both BRLO and Eswaran. BRLO only uses 100 percent organic ingredients in their beers. Eswaran is the first carbon neutral tea company in the world and an innovator in sustainability.



