eSync Alliance and GENIVI Alliance collaborate on data standardization

In this co-operation, the eSync Alliance and GENIVI Alliance are working to align the data gathering portion of the eSync specifications with CVII, which is an initiative to standardize vehicle data formats. The eSync Alliance's Technical Work Group (TWG) already provides a Software Development Kit (SDK) which includes standard data models, and is working to add standardized APIs and services to create a proof-of-concept platform.

Based on a server/client/agent architecture, the eSync software platform provides a secure, bi-directional data path between the cloud and any number of electronic end devices inside a vehicle. It can work across multiple operating systems and networks/busses to reach any ECU or smart sensor in the car, to provide both over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and to handle data gathering. Using eSync creates new opportunities for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to improve their products and provide added value to their customers.

"The connected car presents a tremendous opportunity for the automotive industry, to use the huge amount of data gathered in vehicles," said Mike Gardner, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance. "With so many companies involved in supplying in-car devices, this new co-operation represents a big step forward in ensuring the benefits of data gathering are not lost due to overwhelming complexity or incompatibilities."

"The potential benefits of data standardization are enormous, in terms of time savings, simplicity and cost. By working with the eSync Alliance, we're taking another step towards helping automakers and suppliers take advantage of these benefits, as they develop their connected car solutions by using standards-based, off-the-shelf solutions, rather than having to undertake custom development themselves," said Steve Crumb, Executive Director at the GENIVI Alliance.

The eSync Alliance is an initiative established to standardize OTA updating and data gathering for the connected car through a global network of co-operating companies including major automotive suppliers such as AlpsAlpine, Aptiv, Faurecia, Hella, Molex and ZF. Alliance members benefit from a simplified development environment, enabled by the standardization of architecture, functional behaviors and APIs. This makes deployment faster and easier, and provides end-to-end security for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

The GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance committed to addressing the real-life challenges of the increasingly complex and connected vehicle. The global community is focused on advancing and gaining adoption for standard vehicle data and service models that simplify vehicle software development, and in-vehicle and cloud-based solutions for the connected car. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. Learn more at GENIVI.org and projects.GENIVI.org.

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync platform of cloud and embedded components, providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information at www.esyncalliance.org

