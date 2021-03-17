eSync™ Alliance announces v2.0 specification for automotive OTA updates and data gathering

Based on a server/client/agent architecture, the eSync software platform provides a secure data path between the cloud and any number of electronic end devices located inside a vehicle. It can work across multiple operating systems and networks/busses to reach any ECU or smart sensor in the car.

The v1.0 specifications of the eSync Alliance, released in April of 2019, focused on over the air (OTA) installation of software into edge devices in the complex networks of modern vehicles. OTA updates save time and money, while avoiding the inconvenience of owners having to take their vehicles in to a repair shop.

The new v2.0 expands the specifications and guidelines for diagnostic data gathering over the air, providing structures for short message data such as diagnostic trouble codes, bulk data transfer for data collected from numerous devices over time, and streaming data from sensors, creating new opportunities for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to improve their products and provide added value to their customers. Also included in the v2.0 specifications are guidelines for meeting regulatory requirements and standards defined by UNECE, NIST, NHTSA and ITU addressing cybersecurity and data privacy.

"eSync now reaches well over 30 million devices in more than 1 million vehicles – and we already have automakers that are deploying eSync in their third, fourth and even fifth vehicle models," said Mike Gardner, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance. "This demonstrates that it is a practical, executable specification with tangible, quantifiable benefits."

The eSync Alliance is an initiative established to standardize OTA updating and data gathering for the connected car through a global network of co-operating companies including such major automotive suppliers such as Alps Alpine, Faurecia, Hella, Molex and ZF. Alliance members benefit from a simplified development environment, enabled by the standardization of architecture, functional behavior and APIs. This makes deployment faster and easier, and provides end-to-end security for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

Members of the eSync Alliance have access to the up-to-date specifications, as well as opportunities to attend plug fests and demonstrate compliance of their products, while charter and promoter members can also participate in workgroups and contribute to the development and future roadmap of the specifications. Membership is open to all companies, including OEMs, Tier-1s, software and hardware vendors, and cloud service providers.

A 10-page synopsis of the new v2.0 eSync specification is available for free download at the eSync Alliance website: https://esyncalliance.org/downloads/.

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync platform of cloud and embedded components, providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information at www.esyncalliance.org

