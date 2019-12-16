eSync Alliance joins the Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA)

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSync Alliance, an open consortium dedicated to standardizing an OTA and diagnostic data gathering platform, reports today that it has formally joined the Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA) as an Associate Member.

Rick Kreifeldt, executive director of the eSync Alliance, said, "Our work to standardize the bidirectional data pipeline to the edge electronics in the connected vehicle is aligned with the mission of the CVTA. We believe that cooperation between our two organizations will allow us to better serve automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers who are working to develop the coming generations of connected vehicles."

According to Scott McCormick, president of CVTA, "Associate members of the CVTA are standards bodies, non-profits, IP pools and alliances which address the technology of the connected vehicle. Based upon our shared vision, we welcome the eSync Alliance to our association and encourage it's activities to drive a multi-company standard for the OTA data pipeline to all of the electronics in the car."

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, the CVTA is a non-profit business league established in 2004 to facilitate the interaction and advance the interests of the entities involved in the vehicle communication environment. The organization enables the collaboration of companies, organizations, and governmental bodies engaged in developing bidirectional vehicle communications. To learn more, visit www.connectedvehicle.org or contact Scott McCormick at sjm@connectedvehicle.org.

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The Alliance released version 1.0 of the eSync specification in April 2019. A synopsis is available at https://www.esyncalliance.org/downloads/

