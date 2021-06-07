eSync Alliance welcomes Aptiv as new member

The eSync Alliance is an industry initiative established to build a high-confidence, multi-vendor path for end-to-end secure over-the-air (OTA) and data services for the connected car, through a global network of co-operating suppliers. Members of the eSync Alliance include AlpsAlpine, Excelfore, HELLA, Molex and ZF, among others.

The Alliance is based around eSync, a platform of cloud and embedded software solutions that provides a secure data pipeline between the cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air, and can collect real-time diagnostics and telematics data from end devices in the vehicle.

Lee Bauer, VP, Smart Vehicle Architecture and Advanced Engineering at Aptiv, said, "eSync provides a bi-directional pipeline that can reach any device inside a vehicle, simultaneously handling both OTA updates and data gathering. The standardization offered by the eSync Alliance will enable eSync to become widely-adopted, helping the entire automotive industry to benefit from the technology."

Mike Gardner, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Aptiv to the eSync Alliance. It is one of the leading software and systems technologies integrators in the automotive industry, positioned right at the forefront of solving the challenges of mobility."

With software recalls estimated to have cost some $3 billion in the USA in 2016 alone, the eSync system aims to help prevent increasingly costly and inconvenient vehicle recalls. It provides new opportunities for carmakers to enhance vehicle software and features on vehicles in the field.

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync™ platform of cloud and embedded components, originally developed by Excelfore, for providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information at https://www.esyncalliance.org/

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. For more information, see www.aptiv.com.

