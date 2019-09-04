eSync platform drives most extensive in-vehicle OTA deployment seen worldwide

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSync Alliance reports that member company Excelfore has announced the deployment of the eSync platform for new cars being produced by FAW, one of China's largest automotive manufacturers, in the most extensive in-vehicle over-the-air (OTA) capability seen to date in the automotive industry.

The eSync platform provides a secure, bidirectional OTA data pipeline from the server in the cloud to multiple devices in the FAW vehicles.

According to Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, "This deployment provides OTA capabilities to more devices in the vehicle than any other car in production in the world. The eSync OTA technology enables FAW to manage software updates to more than 30 electronic control units (ECUs) and domain controllers, from 24 different vendors, across infotainment, safety, comfort and all other technology domains in the car." The eSync data pipeline can also be used for diagnostic data gathering and error detection. The full Excelfore announcement can be found at: https://excelfore.com/blog/faw-deploys-esync-ota/

The eSync Alliance is an open industry initiative established to build a secure, multi-vendor path for end-to-end OTA updating and data services for the connected car, through a worldwide network of cooperating suppliers. Companies in the Alliance include Alpine, Excelfore, HELLA, Mobica, Molex and ZF. Further information on the eSync Alliance can be found at: www.eSyncAlliance.org

About Excelfore

Excelfore is unlocking automotive data through innovative platforms for connected cars, electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Excelfore products include protocol stacks for in-vehicle networking, as well as a full implementation of the eSync™ bi-directional pipeline for OTA updates and data gathering. Excelfore is one of five founding companies in the eSync Alliance, an open trade association dedicated to standardizing the data pipeline from the cloud to electronic devices in the automotive industry. Excelfore has headquarters in the Silicon Valley in California, USA, and has offices in China, Germany, Japan, and India.

About FAW

Established in 1953, China FAW Group Co., Ltd. was the first automobile manufacturing plant in China. It is headquartered in Changchun City, Jilin Province and is one of the most powerful automobile companies in China's auto industry. It owns automobile brands such as Hongqi brand passenger cars, Pentium passenger cars and Jiefang commercial vehicles. Business areas include automotive R&D, production, sales, logistics, services, auto parts, financial services, auto insurance, and mobile travel. China FAW has also produced and sold passenger cars through joint ventures with internationally renowned companies such as Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota and Mazda.

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies will benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The Alliance released version 1.0 of the eSync specification in April 2019. A synopsis is available at https://www.esyncalliance.org/downloads/

