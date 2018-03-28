eSystems, Inc. Volunteers at The Rescue Mission of Trenton

eSystems has also volunteered for "The Arkansas Gleaning Project", a joint project with Accenture to benefit the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. Gleaning is the age-old practice of hand-gathering crops left after harvest. The gleaning was done in fields and orchards donated by growers, and the produce was given to food banks, local pantries, soup kitchens and shelters that feed and distribute food to citizens in need.

To find out more about how these projects have benefited needy citizens, and how your own organization can get involved in a similar initiative, email us at: marketing@esystems-inc.com, or call our corporate headquarters at 609-945-7437.

About The Rescue Mission of Trenton

Since its founding in 1915, the Rescue Mission of Trenton has been working together to rebuild lives. The Mission is the agency in the city of Trenton that serves the truly needy men and women who have no place to turn for food, shelter, and clothing. The Mission provides a safe, clean, warm refuge for the hungry, the homeless, the transient, and the addicted. The Mission also provides services and counseling to encourage individuals to reach their greatest potential. The Mission creates an environment where one can live with dignity, build self-esteem, and experience love, responsibility, and hope. Please visit www.rescuemissionoftrenton.org for more information.

About The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, lead partner in Arkansas for the No Kid Hungry campaign, is a non-profit collaborative network of more than 550 hunger relief and advocacy organizations across Arkansas. Our founding members include the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, Food Bank of North Central Arkansas in Norfork, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Bethel Heights and River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith. The Alliance is dedicated to reducing hunger through direct relief, education and advocacy. We invite you to visit www.ARhungeralliance.org for details on hunger relief programs, donor and volunteer opportunities.

About eSystems, Inc.

Founded in 1999, eSystems' roots are grounded in helping Public Sector and private organizations better serve their stakeholders — members, citizens, providers, & employers — through developing business and technology solutions that are scalable and robust. eSystems is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with offices in several U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and India. eSystems is a technology and people-centric professional services firm with experience in systems integration, IT solutions, and application support services. We specialize in providing configurable and sustainable solutions for thriving organizations worldwide. Our clients include Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, small and mid-sized local businesses, and non-profit organizations. Our employees, customers, and partners are the pillars of our success. For additional information visit www.esystems-inc.com.

