eSystems Wins 2018 IBM Watson Health Advantage Award

Arkansas DHS was under enormous pressure to eliminate a backlog of overdue Medicaid applications and other pending actions caused by the expansion of the Medicaid recipient base under the Affordable Care Act. The SPMP system improvements resulted in an increase of Medicaid applications being processed automatically from 18% to more than 60%, and to over 80% on renewals applications, thereby enabling the state to reduce the number of backlogged applications from over 180,000 to almost zero in just a few months.

eSystems has been a partner to Arkansas DHS for the last several years, having installed their first IBM SPMP solution. The new system increases efficiency by streamlining workflow, allowing caseworkers to utilize time to better assist the citizens of Arkansas. "Being recognized with these awards is truly a testament to our entire team for their hard work and dedication to our customers. We are honored to receive these awards from IBM and value their ongoing partnership, and we look forward to implementing many more innovative solutions for our customers," said Ashish Mukherji, President and CEO of eSystems, who accepted the awards.

About Arkansas DHS

The Arkansas DHS is Arkansas's largest state agency, with more than 7,500 employees working to ensure Arkansas citizens are healthy, safe and enjoying a high quality of life. Arkansas DHS has 9 divisions and 8 support offices, in addition to 85 county offices, providing a range of services including Medicaid, ARKids First health insurance for children, SNAP, and Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA). Arkansas DHS serves more than 1.2 million Arkansans every year. http://humanservices.arkansas.gov/

About eSystems, Inc.

Founded in 1999, eSystems' roots are grounded in helping Public Sector and private organizations better serve their stakeholders — members, citizens, providers, & employers — through developing business and technology solutions that are scalable and robust. eSystems is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with offices in several U.S. states. eSystems is a technology and people-centric professional services firm with experience in systems integration, IT solutions, and application support services. We specialize in providing configurable and sustainable solutions for thriving organizations worldwide. Our employees, customers, and partners are the pillars of our success. www.esystems-inc.com

