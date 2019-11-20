ET CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Energy Transfer LP

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ET) between February 25,2017 and November 11, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (ii) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Company and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 12, 2019, the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"). Citing interviews with current and former state employees, the Associated Press reported that the FBI's investigation "involves the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return."

On this news, Energy Transfer's unit price fell $0.81 per share, or 6.77%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $11.16 per share on November 13, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

