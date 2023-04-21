ET GLOBAL USA Announces the Launch of its "Activate Amazing" Campaign

ATLANTA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ET GLOBAL USA, a leading international live-marketing & events company, announces the launch of its "Activate Amazing" campaign. Designed to inspire and motivate organizations to achieve their potential through live activations, trade shows, and events, ET GLOBAL's "Activate Amazing" campaign is a commitment to creating unparalleled live marketing experiences for its clients.

"Coming out of the pandemic, live-event marketing projects now have even more power to transform individuals and organizations by creating a sense of connection and community which cannot be replicated through other channels," said Tucker Ramsey, CEO of ET GLOBAL USA. "With our "Activate Amazing" campaign, we aim to inspire and motivate clients to help unlock their brands' full connective potential. This is the true power of live experience marketing."

The campaign features live activations and experiences created for ET GLOBAL clients, including custom activations, experiential marketing, and trade show exhibit design.

"ET GLOBAL has always been at the forefront of live marketing, and our "Activate Amazing" campaign is a testament to our commitment to innovation and creativity," said Ramsey. "We are excited to foster more meaningful dialogue to help brands create opportunities to inspire target audiences and achieve their goals through unforgettable experiences."

ET GLOBAL is an international live-activation design group specializing in trade shows, events, and live-marketing projects around the globe. With a team of experienced professionals and a track record of success, ET GLOBAL USA has become the go-to partner for brands looking to create innovative and engaging live marketing activations.

