ET GLOBAL USA: Driving Success with Themed Exhibit Programs

Aug. 16, 2023

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ET GLOBAL USA. Themed, live-marketing programs drive successful brand activations to make unforgettable brand interactions a reality. ET GLOBAL's recent series of successful client exhibit programs have not only generated widespread excitement, but also underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of immersive marketing.

"We are thrilled with the outstanding response to our clients' recent trade show programs," said Eric Snyder, VP of Client Experience. "Our commitment to providing not just exhibits, but experiences that resonate long after the event concludes, demonstrates our team's ability to craft immersive activations that connect our clients with their targeted audiences."

One particular standout – Dräger USA's "Drägertown Stadium" at the 2023 FDIC Show in Indianapolis. A continuation from the original 2021 "Drägertown" theme, the exhibit seamlessly merged fire-fighting technology and imagination into an immersive American Football themed experience. Featuring the latest in Dräger fire-fighting products, the display was filled with attendee activities, Dräger branded graphics throughout, and a custom football-field carpet, complete with a concession stand transforming the space into a true Friday-night-lights experience. Top it off with staff dressed as coaches, cheerleaders, and referees, and this was a perfect execution of how to take a branded theme and generate an audience buzz.

Other standout examples of themed exhibits include AstraZeneca's "Move Forward" Fasenra display and Fissler's spectacular kitchen-themed European exhibit.

The resounding success of these themed live-marketing programs has generated substantial acclaim within their respective industries and among event attendees. ET GLOBAL USA is eager to build upon this momentum, continuously redefining event marketing possibilities, and delivering exceptional experiences for clients and audiences alike. Contact us to learn more.

About ET GLOBAL

ET GLOBAL is an international live-activation design group specializing in trade shows, events, and live-marketing projects around the globe. With a team of experienced professionals and a track record of success, ET GLOBAL USA has become the go-to partner for brands looking to create innovative and engaging live marketing activations.

For more information, visit www.etglobalusa.com

