ETA and Discover Global Network Recognize 40 Trailblazers of the Payments Industry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network are proud to recognize the 2023 Forty Under 40 honorees, a distinguished group of trailblazers and innovators who are transforming the payments technology industry.
"The Forty Under 40 honorees of 2023 are proof of the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future for everyone," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "Their innovative spirit and dedication will help propel the industry forward, leading to greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions."
"The ETA Forty Under 40 award shines a light on the innovators who are pushing the boundaries, and are quickly changing and moving the industry forward," says Kevin Jordan, Head of U.S. and Canada Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. "These honorees represent all aspects of the evolving payments landscape and deserve to be commended for their immense contributions."
Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2023 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments.
The ETA Forty Under 40 will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, Apr 24-26, in Atlanta. etatransact.com
2023 Forty Under 40 are:
Brian Abernethy, Utopaya
Raghuram Adiraju, Mastercard
Alexandra Alvarez, Finix
Sumit Arora, Wells Fargo
Caleb Avery, Tilled
Erin Barbeau, FIS Global
Nicholas Bencivenga, Paysafe
Lindsey Cole, Leverage Payment Solutions
Patrick Cuff, Fiserv
Richard Cuttler, Mastercard
Amanda Estiverne-Colas, Endava
Gus Fernandez, US Bank Elavon
Juan Garrido, Bank of America
Wayne Gonzales, Usio
Ben Griefer, Maverick Payments
Naftali Harris, SentiLink
Kristen Hoyman, REPAY
Sarah Humphrey, Fitech by Deluxe
Jo Jagadish, TD Bank
Molly Jones, Payactiv
Kera Logan, North American Bancard
Alex McCandless, Payroc
Margaux Murray, TRNXN Company
Leo Patching, Kompliant, Inc.
Lizzie Pine, J.P. Morgan Chase
Stephanie Preuss, MerchantE
Eric Queathem, FIS Global
Tim Reidy, Ingenico
David Robertson, Shift4
George Smith, Payscout
Glenn Smith, NCR
Katie Stone, Global Payments
Christie Stunkel, Square
Kaylyn Tinsley, Global Payments
Denika Torres, Citi
Leo Vartanov, Swipe4Free
Katie Weiler, Discover
Erick Weinstein, CWA Merchant Services
Michael Williamson, CardFlight
Tyler Young, VersiTech
