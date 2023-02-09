ETA and Discover Global Network Recognize 40 Trailblazers of the Payments Industry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network are proud to recognize the 2023 Forty Under 40 honorees, a distinguished group of trailblazers and innovators who are transforming the payments technology industry.

"The Forty Under 40 honorees of 2023 are proof of the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future for everyone," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "Their innovative spirit and dedication will help propel the industry forward, leading to greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions."

"The ETA Forty Under 40 award shines a light on the innovators who are pushing the boundaries, and are quickly changing and moving the industry forward," says Kevin Jordan, Head of U.S. and Canada Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. "These honorees represent all aspects of the evolving payments landscape and deserve to be commended for their immense contributions."

Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2023 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments.

The ETA Forty Under 40 will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, Apr 24-26, in Atlanta. etatransact.com

2023 Forty Under 40 are:

Brian Abernethy, Utopaya

Raghuram Adiraju, Mastercard

Alexandra Alvarez, Finix

Sumit Arora, Wells Fargo

Caleb Avery, Tilled

Erin Barbeau, FIS Global

Nicholas Bencivenga, Paysafe

Lindsey Cole, Leverage Payment Solutions

Patrick Cuff, Fiserv

Richard Cuttler, Mastercard

Amanda Estiverne-Colas, Endava

Gus Fernandez, US Bank Elavon

Juan Garrido, Bank of America

Wayne Gonzales, Usio

Ben Griefer, Maverick Payments

Naftali Harris, SentiLink

Kristen Hoyman, REPAY

Sarah Humphrey, Fitech by Deluxe

Jo Jagadish, TD Bank

Molly Jones, Payactiv

Kera Logan, North American Bancard

Alex McCandless, Payroc

Margaux Murray, TRNXN Company

Leo Patching, Kompliant, Inc.

Lizzie Pine, J.P. Morgan Chase

Stephanie Preuss, MerchantE

Eric Queathem, FIS Global

Tim Reidy, Ingenico

David Robertson, Shift4

George Smith, Payscout

Glenn Smith, NCR

Katie Stone, Global Payments

Christie Stunkel, Square

Kaylyn Tinsley, Global Payments

Denika Torres, Citi

Leo Vartanov, Swipe4Free

Katie Weiler, Discover

Erick Weinstein, CWA Merchant Services

Michael Williamson, CardFlight

Tyler Young, VersiTech

