ETA and Discover Global Network Unveil Forty Under 40 Honorees and the 2024 Cohort of the Young Payments Professional Scholars Program

News provided by

Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)

14 Feb, 2024, 11:48 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network proudly recognize the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees and the 10 high-potential professionals selected for the 2024 ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars (YPP) Program. Sponsored by Discover® Global Network, the Forty Under 40 awards celebrate industry trailblazers and innovators, while the YPP Program connects scholars with mentorship and invaluable resources, including access to ETA industry events and networking opportunities.

"The ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars Program is an incredible initiative that empowers the next generation of payments leaders, providing rising professionals with valuable resources, knowledge, and experience to shape their future in payments," says Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The innovative spirit and dedication of the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees underscore the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future. Their achievements contribute to driving greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions and set a remarkable standard for the industry," she added.

"Two distinct accolades, one shared commitment to advancing excellence in the payments technology landscape," says Bill Collins, Director, Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. Furthermore, he adds, "I look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals who are transforming the future of our industry with their outstanding contributions and dedication."

The 2024 YPP cohort includes:

  • Joshua Byrne, Mastercard
  • Charlie Graff, Payroc
  • Parveen Kaur, Paysafe
  • Meredith Lochner, PayPal
  • Aavik Pakrasi, Worldpay
  • John (JP) Park, Bank of America
  • Elijah Read, Elavon
  • Claire VanDame, Discover Global Network
  • Masha Vasilieva, Block
  • Brad Vonick, Visa
  • Logan Walkup, Featurespace
  • Ning Wang, CORE Business Technologies

Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2024 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments. This year's winners are:

  • Jonathan Aguilar, Maverick Payments
  • Abigail Anderson Berard, Celero Commerce
  • Ashley Basnett, Reeve Basnett PLLC
  • Samuel Callen, Worldpay
  • Marques Crosby, Shift4
  • Christopher Cruz, Searchlight Capital Partners
  • Justin Downey, Maverick Payments
  • Jason Fishman, CardFlight
  • Antonio Gagliardi, American Express
  • Ashley Gordon, Valor PayTech
  • Walter Greaney, Payroc
  • Andy Henke, Wells Fargo
  • Nate Hirshberg, Shift4
  • Tiffany Johnson, NMI
  • Andy Koch, Ingenico
  • Brittany Lang, American Express
  • Nicole Lauredan, Stripe
  • Anthony Malatesta, Wellesley Hills Financial
  • Jeff Marshall, TouchBistro
  • Ali Mast, Parachute Advisory
  • Zahra Mithani, Hubwallet
  • Zach Month, Bregal Sagemount
  • Charles Mumby, Featurespace
  • Jordan Owen, U.S. Bank
  • Meet Patel, NCR Voyix
  • Patrick Pearson, Mastercard
  • Joe Pellar, Bank of America
  • Kiran Pookote, Discover Financial Services
  • JJ Refling, Rainforest
  • Jeremiah Remski, Payfactory
  • Alexander Renzi, MAPP Advisors
  • Tara Rider, Cross River Bank
  • Rhomaro Tesfai-Powell, Square
  • Tulio Troncoso, Stax Payments
  • Andrew Tsatsaris, PSP Services
  • Brooke Turner, ScanSource
  • Sarah West, Fiserv
  • Keely Wharton, Talus Pay
  • Ryan Zagone, Wise
  • Brandon Zorner, Exact Payments

Both the 2024 YPP cohort and the Forty Under 40 recipients will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, April 17-19, in Las Vegas. etatransact.com

ABOUT ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. www.electran.org

MEDIA CONTACT
Scott Talbott, ETA
[email protected] 

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)

Also from this source

ETA Announces Agenda and Speakers for TRANSACT 2024

ETA Announces Agenda and Speakers for TRANSACT 2024

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) will bring the global payments community together at TRANSACT, the industry's largest event, from April ...
AI, digital assets, open banking, and privacy among Electronic Transactions Association's public policy priorities for 2024

AI, digital assets, open banking, and privacy among Electronic Transactions Association's public policy priorities for 2024

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the leading trade association of the payments industry, unveils its strategic public policy priorities ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.