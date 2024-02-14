ETA and Discover Global Network Unveil Forty Under 40 Honorees and the 2024 Cohort of the Young Payments Professional Scholars Program

14 Feb, 2024, 11:48 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network proudly recognize the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees and the 10 high-potential professionals selected for the 2024 ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars (YPP) Program. Sponsored by Discover® Global Network, the Forty Under 40 awards celebrate industry trailblazers and innovators, while the YPP Program connects scholars with mentorship and invaluable resources, including access to ETA industry events and networking opportunities.
"The ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars Program is an incredible initiative that empowers the next generation of payments leaders, providing rising professionals with valuable resources, knowledge, and experience to shape their future in payments," says Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The innovative spirit and dedication of the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees underscore the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future. Their achievements contribute to driving greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions and set a remarkable standard for the industry," she added.
"Two distinct accolades, one shared commitment to advancing excellence in the payments technology landscape," says Bill Collins, Director, Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. Furthermore, he adds, "I look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals who are transforming the future of our industry with their outstanding contributions and dedication."
The 2024 YPP cohort includes:
- Joshua Byrne, Mastercard
- Charlie Graff, Payroc
- Parveen Kaur, Paysafe
- Meredith Lochner, PayPal
- Aavik Pakrasi, Worldpay
- John (JP) Park, Bank of America
- Elijah Read, Elavon
- Claire VanDame, Discover Global Network
- Masha Vasilieva, Block
- Brad Vonick, Visa
- Logan Walkup, Featurespace
- Ning Wang, CORE Business Technologies
Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2024 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments. This year's winners are:
- Jonathan Aguilar, Maverick Payments
- Abigail Anderson Berard, Celero Commerce
- Ashley Basnett, Reeve Basnett PLLC
- Samuel Callen, Worldpay
- Marques Crosby, Shift4
- Christopher Cruz, Searchlight Capital Partners
- Justin Downey, Maverick Payments
- Jason Fishman, CardFlight
- Antonio Gagliardi, American Express
- Ashley Gordon, Valor PayTech
- Walter Greaney, Payroc
- Andy Henke, Wells Fargo
- Nate Hirshberg, Shift4
- Tiffany Johnson, NMI
- Andy Koch, Ingenico
- Brittany Lang, American Express
- Nicole Lauredan, Stripe
- Anthony Malatesta, Wellesley Hills Financial
- Jeff Marshall, TouchBistro
- Ali Mast, Parachute Advisory
- Zahra Mithani, Hubwallet
- Zach Month, Bregal Sagemount
- Charles Mumby, Featurespace
- Jordan Owen, U.S. Bank
- Meet Patel, NCR Voyix
- Patrick Pearson, Mastercard
- Joe Pellar, Bank of America
- Kiran Pookote, Discover Financial Services
- JJ Refling, Rainforest
- Jeremiah Remski, Payfactory
- Alexander Renzi, MAPP Advisors
- Tara Rider, Cross River Bank
- Rhomaro Tesfai-Powell, Square
- Tulio Troncoso, Stax Payments
- Andrew Tsatsaris, PSP Services
- Brooke Turner, ScanSource
- Sarah West, Fiserv
- Keely Wharton, Talus Pay
- Ryan Zagone, Wise
- Brandon Zorner, Exact Payments
Both the 2024 YPP cohort and the Forty Under 40 recipients will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, April 17-19, in Las Vegas. etatransact.com
ABOUT ETA
The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. www.electran.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Scott Talbott, ETA
[email protected]
SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)
Share this article