ETA and Discover Global Network Unveil Forty Under 40 Honorees and the 2024 Cohort of the Young Payments Professional Scholars Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network proudly recognize the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees and the 10 high-potential professionals selected for the 2024 ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars (YPP) Program. Sponsored by Discover® Global Network, the Forty Under 40 awards celebrate industry trailblazers and innovators, while the YPP Program connects scholars with mentorship and invaluable resources, including access to ETA industry events and networking opportunities.

"The ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars Program is an incredible initiative that empowers the next generation of payments leaders, providing rising professionals with valuable resources, knowledge, and experience to shape their future in payments," says Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The innovative spirit and dedication of the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees underscore the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future. Their achievements contribute to driving greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions and set a remarkable standard for the industry," she added.

"Two distinct accolades, one shared commitment to advancing excellence in the payments technology landscape," says Bill Collins, Director, Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. Furthermore, he adds, "I look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals who are transforming the future of our industry with their outstanding contributions and dedication."

The 2024 YPP cohort includes:

Joshua Byrne, Mastercard

Charlie Graff, Payroc

Parveen Kaur, Paysafe

Meredith Lochner, PayPal

Aavik Pakrasi, Worldpay

John (JP) Park, Bank of America

Elijah Read , Elavon

, Elavon Claire VanDame, Discover Global Network

Masha Vasilieva, Block

Brad Vonick , Visa

, Visa Logan Walkup , Featurespace

, Featurespace Ning Wang , CORE Business Technologies

Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2024 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments. This year's winners are:

Jonathan Aguilar, Maverick Payments

Abigail Anderson Berard , Celero Commerce

, Celero Commerce Ashley Basnett , Reeve Basnett PLLC

, Reeve Basnett PLLC Samuel Callen, Worldpay

Marques Crosby, Shift4

Christopher Cruz , Searchlight Capital Partners

, Searchlight Capital Partners Justin Downey , Maverick Payments

, Maverick Payments Jason Fishman , CardFlight

, CardFlight Antonio Gagliardi, American Express

Ashley Gordon , Valor PayTech

, Valor PayTech Walter Greaney, Payroc

Andy Henke, Wells Fargo

Nate Hirshberg, Shift4

Tiffany Johnson , NMI

, NMI Andy Koch, Ingenico

Brittany Lang, American Express

Nicole Lauredan , Stripe

, Stripe Anthony Malatesta , Wellesley Hills Financial

, Wellesley Hills Financial Jeff Marshall , TouchBistro

, TouchBistro Ali Mast , Parachute Advisory

, Parachute Advisory Zahra Mithani, Hubwallet

Zach Month, Bregal Sagemount

Charles Mumby, Featurespace

Jordan Owen , U.S. Bank

, U.S. Bank Meet Patel, NCR Voyix

Patrick Pearson, Mastercard

Joe Pellar, Bank of America

Kiran Pookote, Discover Financial Services

JJ Refling, Rainforest

Jeremiah Remski , Payfactory

, Payfactory Alexander Renzi , MAPP Advisors

, MAPP Advisors Tara Rider , Cross River Bank

, Cross River Bank Rhomaro Tesfai-Powell, Square

Tulio Troncoso, Stax Payments

Andrew Tsatsaris, PSP Services

Brooke Turner , ScanSource

, ScanSource Sarah West , Fiserv

, Fiserv Keely Wharton, Talus Pay

Ryan Zagone , Wise

, Wise Brandon Zorner , Exact Payments

Both the 2024 YPP cohort and the Forty Under 40 recipients will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, April 17-19, in Las Vegas. etatransact.com

ABOUT ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. www.electran.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Scott Talbott, ETA

[email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)