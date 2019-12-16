ETA Announces 2020 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association for the payments technology industry, today announced the election of its 2020 Board of Directors. ETA's Board of Directors represent leaders from across the payments ecosystem that power fast, seamless and secure digital payments for merchants and consumers. As the global trade association for the payments industry, ETA represents over 500 payments and merchant service companies and advocates for the growth and success of the industry.

"The payments technology industry is changing and growing rapidly, and our association is in a strong position to support it," said incoming President of the ETA Board and CEO of BillingTree Chris Lee. "I am honored to have this opportunity to lead this organization as President of the Board, and I am excited to serve this industry and the people who power it through this volunteer leadership role."

"ETA's 2020 Board of Directors are dynamic and bold leaders from the world's top financial institutions and payments technology companies powering incredible innovation and growth for digital commerce around the globe," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "As we enter our 30th year as an association, we are poised to grow under their guidance, and I am excited to work with them to lead ETA and our industry into continued success."

"It has been a true honor to serve as President of ETA during a period of significant change for our industry and our association," said Kevin Jones, CEO, Celero Commerce. "I am proud of my colleagues on the 2019 Board for their incredible commitment to this organization. As a board, I believe that we fulfilled our purpose, which is to serve our members as effectively as possible. Together, we charted a bold new path for this dynamic trade association, and I know that we made significant progress along this journey by amplifying the voice of our members in Washington, D.C., and at the state level, especially through bringing in a world-class leader like Jodie Kelley to drive and evolve the value we deliver to our members in the years to come."

ETA Executive Committee:

Chris Lee , CEO, BillingTree - ETA President

, CEO, BillingTree - ETA Guy Harris , Head of Merchant Services , Bank of America – President-Elect

Head of Merchant Services Bank of America – Philip McHugh , CEO, Paysafe - Treasurer

CEO, Paysafe - Eric Hoffman , Director, Head of Channel Partnerships, Apple - Secretary

, Director, Head of Channel Partnerships, Apple - Kevin Jones , CEO, Celero Commerce - Past-President

ETA Board of Directors:

Cameron Bready , President and COO, Global Payments

, President and COO, Global Payments Royal Cole , EVP, Head of North America , Worldpay from FIS

EVP, Head of , Worldpay from FIS Ralph Dangelmaier , CEO, BlueSnap

, CEO, BlueSnap Steve Klebe , Business Development, Google

Business Development, Google Julie Pukas , Head of US Bankcard and Merchant Solutions, TD Bank

, Head of US Bankcard and Merchant Solutions, TD Bank Neil Randel , CEO, First American Payment Systems

CEO, First American Payment Systems Elizabeth Ryan , EVP, Wells Fargo Merchant Services

EVP, Wells Fargo Merchant Services Drew Soinski , Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase

, Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase Jamie Walker , CEO, Elavon

CEO, Elavon Derek Webster , Founder & CEO, CardFlight, Inc.

Presidential Advisory Council:

Todd Ablowitz , Co-CEO/Co-Founder, Infinicept

Co-CEO/Co-Founder, Infinicept Fern Glowinsky , President & CEO, Merrco Payments

President & CEO, Merrco Payments Tim O'Loughlin , President, Verifone North America

President, Verifone North America Diana Mehochko , COO, NCR Payments Systems

COO, NCR Payments Systems Bala Janakiraman , Head of Partner Solutions, FISERV

Head of Partner Solutions, FISERV Christopher Sweetland , Global Head of Operations, Partnerships and Industry Relations, Payments, Square

Global Head of Operations, Partnerships and Industry Relations, Payments, Square Ericka Wool , Head of Payments Partnerships, Stripe

ETA Board Ex-Officio:

Deirdre Cohen , VP Head of FI Acquirer Partner Sales, NA Merchant Sales & Solutions, Visa

VP Head of FI Acquirer Partner Sales, NA Merchant Sales & Solutions, Visa Joel Henckel , SVP – Group Head for Emerging Verticals and Acceptance, Mastercard

SVP – Group Head for Emerging Verticals and Acceptance, Mastercard Jane Larimer , President & CEO, NACHA

, President & CEO, NACHA Amy Parsons , SVP, Head of Global Acceptance and Customer Experience, Discover

SVP, Head of Global Acceptance and Customer Experience, Discover Brandon Piper , Senior Director of Choice & Partnerships, PayPal

Senior Director of Choice & Partnerships, PayPal Tyler Vaughey , SVP, US Small Merchants, American Express

, SVP, US Small Merchants, American Express Larry Wang , Vice President, UnionPay International

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $7 trillion in purchases in North America and deploying payments innovations to merchants and consumers.

