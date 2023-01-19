ETA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association for the payments technology industry, today announced the election of its 2023 Board of Directors. ETA's Board of Directors are leaders from across the payments ecosystem that power fast, seamless and secure digital payments for merchants and consumers.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to lead ETA during a time when payments technology is accelerating at such a rapid pace," said Eric Hoffman, President of the ETA Board. "I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to help ETA build upon its strengths and to serve this dynamic industry."

"I am excited to work with the 2023 ETA Board of Directors, leaders from the sophisticated and interconnected payments technology industry, whose companies continue to power the growth of frictionless payments, digital commerce and steadfast innovation." said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "This is the right group of leaders to help move ETA forward as we work to shape and lead our members and the industry."

ETA Executive Committee:

Eric Hoffman , Director, Apple Pay Business Development, Apple - ETA President

, Director, Apple Pay Business Development, Apple - ETA Cameron Bready , President & COO, Global Payments – President-Elect

President & COO, Global Payments – Derek Webster , Founder & CEO, CardFlight - Treasurer

, Founder & CEO, CardFlight - Jamie Walker , CEO, Elavon - Secretary

, CEO, Elavon - Philip McHugh - Past-President

ETA Board of Directors:

Angela Brown , President & CEO, Moneris Solutions

, President & CEO, Moneris Solutions Ralph Dangelmaier , CEO, BlueSnap

CEO, BlueSnap Jim Johnson , EVP Head of Merchant Services, FIS

, EVP Head of Merchant Services, FIS Julie Pukas , Head of Commercial Strategy and Integration, TD Bank

, Head of Commercial Strategy and Integration, TD Bank Suzan Kereere , Head-Global Business Solutions, Fiserv

, Head-Global Business Solutions, Fiserv Bharathi Ramavarjula , Director of Product Management, Google

, Director of Product Management, Google Drew Soinski , Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase

, Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase Christopher Sweetland , SVP, Payments Strategy & Transformation, CIBC

SVP, Payments Strategy & Transformation, CIBC Erika Wool , Head of Payments Partnerships, Stripe

Presidential Advisory Council:

Todd Ablowitz , Co-CEO/Co-Founder, Infinicept

Co-CEO/Co-Founder, Infinicept Rehman Baig , Head of Payment Partnerships, Adyen

, Head of Payment Partnerships, Adyen Greg Cohen , CEO, Fortis

CEO, Fortis Diana Mehochko , COO, NCR Payments Systems

, COO, NCR Payments Systems Wally Mlynarski , Head of Product, Bank of America

Head of Product, Bank of America Karen Redwood , Head of Industry Relations & Operations, Square

, Head of Industry Relations & Operations, Square Michael Reed , President, Deluxe

, President, Deluxe Eduardo Righi , Head of Strategic Partnerships, PayPal

, Head of Strategic Partnerships, PayPal Peter Stewart , President NAR, Ingenico

, President NAR, Ingenico Jonette Sullivan , Head of Merchant Services, Wells Fargo Merchant Services

ETA Board Ex-Officio:

June Chen , General Manager, China UnionPay USA

, General Manager, China UnionPay Deirdre Cohen , SVP Head of Acquiring, Visa

SVP Head of Acquiring, Visa Joel Henckel , SVP – Business Development, Emerging Verticals & Acceptance, Mastercard

SVP – Business Development, Emerging Verticals & Acceptance, Mastercard Jason Hanson , SVP, Partner Business Development & Global Acceptance, Discover

SVP, Partner Business Development & Global Acceptance, Discover Colleen Taylor , President, US Merchant Services, American Express

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

