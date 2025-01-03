ETA Announces 2025 Industry Affairs Committee Leadership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today announced its 2025 Industry Affairs Committee leadership structure, reflecting the organization's continued commitment to advancing the payments technology industry through expert guidance and collaboration.

The committees, comprising over 700 payments professionals from more than 400 member companies and led by experienced industry executives, will address crucial developments in payments technology, including emerging technologies, regulatory compliance, and market expansion opportunities.

"The payments industry is driving unprecedented transformation, fueled by emerging technologies and evolving market demands," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "ETA's Industry Affairs Committees are where these changes take shape, bringing together the brightest minds in payments to address critical challenges and opportunities. From AI to crypto and security - our committees are advancing conversations that will define the future of commerce."

The 2025 ETA Industry Affairs committee structure emphasizes ETA's focus on innovation and industry leadership, providing forums for discussion, education, and guidance on critical industry issues.

2025 ETA Committee and Chairs

Artificial Intelligence

Russell Moore, Global Payments

Kevin Shamoun, Fortis

Donald Riddick, Featurespace

B2B

Raghuram Adiraju, Mastercard

Perryn Holtrop, PayNation

Abhishek, Visa

Bank

Adrienne Gray, Commercial Bank of California

Mary Meade-Koslen, Synovus

Compliance

Tom Bloodworth, Global Payments

Gina Gioia, North American Bancard, LLC

Rob Johnson, Visa

Crypto

Eric Brown, BlockWyre

Elly Aiala, Boost Payment Solutions

Hitesh Bajaj, TD Bank

Investment Community

Tim Chiodo, UBS

ISV

Jeff Marshall, TouchBistro

Nerino Mayer, PayFactory

Gordana Hrnjez, TouchBistro

LATAM

Leon Vega, J.P. Morgan

Ivan Szabo, NMI

Mobile

Olivia Tomares, Stripe

Craig Ross, EWS

Georgia Kyprianou, Global Payments

Natalia Leonardis, CardFlight

Payment Sales and Strategy

George Smith, Clerkie

Naomi Mastera, NMI

PCI/Cybersecurity

Emily Baxter, RPY Innovations

PayFac

Deana Rich, Infinicept

Caroline Hometh, RPY Innovations

Amy Schultz, Key Bank

Retail Technology

Ryan Aumann, Global Payments

Greg Aamoth, PoPcodes

Risk Fraud & Security

Melissa Sutherland, EverC

About ETA:

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $47 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. www.electran.org

Contact: Scott Talbott, [email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)