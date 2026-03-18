ETA Announces 2026 Board of Directors

New Board to Convene at TRANSACT in Atlanta

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today announced its 2026 Board of Directors, a group of executives representing companies shaping the modern payments ecosystem. The Board will hold its first meeting at TRANSACT, taking place March 18–20 in Atlanta.

The 2026 ETA Board brings together leaders whose work supports secure, seamless, and reliable digital commerce for merchants and consumers across the global economy. Collectively, the Board provides strategic guidance to ETA as the association advances policy, education, and collaboration across the payments value chain.

"ETA is fortunate to be guided by a board composed of leaders who have shaped the payments industry and continue to define its future," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of the Electronic Transactions Association. "Their insight and leadership strengthen ETA's ability to serve the industry and advance a secure, innovative payments ecosystem."

ETA's Board of Directors helps set the association's strategic direction, guiding priorities in public policy advocacy, industry education, and collaboration across the payments ecosystem. The Board's first meeting at TRANSACT highlights ETA's role as the premier forum for industry leadership, partnership, and innovation.

2026 ETA Board of Directors

Officers

President: Jamie Walker, Head of Digital Assets and Money Movement, US Bank

President Elect: Bruce, Lowthers, CEO and Executive Director, Paysafe

Treasurer: Christopher Sweetland, SVP, Global Head of Payments Markets & Partnerships, PayPal

Secretary: Kathryn Cleary, Head of Merchant Solutions, PNC Bank

Past President: Derek Webster, Founder and CEO, CardFlight

Directors

Todd Ablowitz, Co-CEO/Co-Founder, Infinicept

Chiro Aikat, Head of US Market Development, Mastercard

Jim Allen, Managing Director, Head of Business Transformation, Wells Fargo Merchant Services

Christopher Chazin, Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking Product, TD Bank

Bob Cortopassi, President & COO, Global Payments

Bill Dobbins, Head of Acquiring and Enablement, Visa

Nicole Grazioso, Head of Acquiring and Payments, Block (Square)

Jason Hanson, EVP, President of Payment Services, Discover

James Hicks, President & CEO, Moneris

Jim Johnson, Co-President, Banking Solutions, FIS

Jodie Kelley, CEO, Electronic Transactions Association

Kimiko Kokka, Director of Merchant Business Development and Partnerships, Apple

Michael Lozanoff, Managing Director, Global Head of Merchant Acquiring Product & Engineering, JP Morgan

Barry McCarthy, CEO, Deluxe

Philip McHugh, Investor & Executive Director, FlexFactor

Laura Miller, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global E-Commerce, Nuvei

Nate Starrett, Global Head of Financial Partnerships, Stripe

Colleen J Taylor, President, U.S. Merchant Services, American Express

Christopher Ward, EVP, Head of Wholesale Payments, Truist

Samir Zabaneh, CEO, TouchBistro

Lu "Kitty" Zhang, General Manager, China UnionPay USA

About the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. ETA's members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies in the United States and around the world. Collectively, ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $56.75 trillion annually in purchases and peer-to-peer payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

Media Contact:

Scott Talbott

[email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)