ETA ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN YATES AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF STATE GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association of the payments technology industry, today announced the hiring of seasoned financial industry and government affairs professional Brian Yates as the association's new Senior Director of State Government Affairs. In this position, Mr. Yates will be responsible for executing ETA's state legislative and regulatory strategies on behalf of ETA's member companies.

"ETA is delighted to welcome Brian to our government affairs efforts at a time of historic innovation and change in the payments industry," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "His experience as a state lobbyist and former member of the Missouri State legislature will be invaluable to our state advocacy efforts on behalf of the world's largest and most innovative financial and technology companies."

"One of ETA's many strengths is its state advocacy work. Brian brings broad experience and talent to the table and will advance the payments industry before state policymakers," said Scott Talbott, Senior Vice President of ETA.

"I am elated to join the Electronic Transactions Association which is a highly respected and influential organization in the world of payments and technology," says Yates. "This is a particularly exciting time for the industry as it continues to transform payments and benefit consumers. I look forward to applying my legislative and fintech experience to advocate for ETA's member organizations in the states as they continue to innovate and better serve all consumers."

Prior to joining ETA, Mr. Yates served as a state lobbyist with trade associations and at various private companies. He also spent four terms as State Representative in the Missouri House of Representatives, rising to Chairman of the House Insurance Committee, and Vice-Chair of the House Judiciary Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts – Political Science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri.

