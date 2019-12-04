ETA Now Accepting Nominations for the 2020 Forty Under 40 Class

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The nomination period for the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) Forty Under 40 class is now open. Click here to view the application.

ETA's Forty Under 40 highlights the diverse gamechangers at the intersection of payments and technology. ETA selects the Forty Under 40 on an annual basis to represent the evolving segments of the industry and highlight those whose actions and leadership are driving the payments industry forward. Selected honorees will be a diverse cohort of executive leaders, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

Honorees will be recognized at TRANSACT – the world's largest payments technology event happening April 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. See 2019's Class of honorees here.

HOW: The nomination portal is available on ETA's website for those self-nominating, as well as for those seeking to nominate someone else. Members of the association, as well as non-members, industry reporters, government officials working on industry issues and analysts are encouraged to apply.

This year's class will be selected by the ETA Awards and Recognition committee, and past ETA Forty Under 40 honorees. Selections will be based on the nominees' impact on the payments industry, and their professional character.

WHEN: Nominations will be accepted before January 13th, 2020. Those selected for the 2020 class will be notified in March 2020. To view complete criteria and the application, click here.

The class will be honored at TRANSACT on April 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. TRANSACT brings together over 3,000 attendees and over 200 exhibitors to explore new technologies, trends and business opportunities in the payments industry.

TRANSACT is the premiere place for business in the payments industry. TRANSACT 2020 has been redesigned to offer the most value to attendees, exhibitors and sponsors by delivering tangible and actionable business results. To register, visit www.etatransact.com.

Contact: Laura Hubbard, 202-677-7406, lhubbard@electran.org

SOURCE ETA

