Eta Wireless Introduces ETA7: First ETAdvanced Power Management IC for 5G Phones

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eta Wireless today introduced the first power management solution to address the significant power challenges for 5G. Called ETA7, the new power management integrated circuit (PMIC) uses the company's ETAdvanced technology to reduce energy consumption up to 50% in 5G phones, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"The constant consumer demand for higher data speeds and lower latency have forced the mobile industry to innovate," said Mattias Astrom, Eta Wireless founder and CEO. "5G will address these challenges, but it comes at a price: significantly reduced battery life in your device."

Industry experts estimate 5G will be more than 10 to 100 times faster than today's 4G technology, allowing users to upload 4K videos in seconds, and use data-intensive apps or virtual reality much more smoothly. To enable the gigabit speeds possible with 5G, the power amplifier in the mobile device will become significantly less efficient and waste up to 95% of its energy as heat. However, legacy techniques such as analog envelope tracking technology, commonly used in the current generation of mobile phones to extend battery life, won't work in 5G phones because of its inability to support the wide bandwidth.

ETAdvanced is the first implementation of digital envelope tracking, reducing the energy consumption of devices by constantly providing just the right amount of voltage required for the radio signal.

ETAdvanced is based on technology for power efficiency in mobile base stations pioneered by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professors working at Eta Devices. After Nokia acquired Eta Devices in October 2016, Eta Wireless was founded to commercialize ETAdvanced for mobile devices.

ETAdvanced is the industry's first power management solution for ultra-wideband mmWave devices. It supports industry defined 800 MHz bandwidth scenarios and enables mobile devices to take full advantage of the new 5G standard by minimizing the impact on battery life. In contrast, legacy power management technologies cannot support wide channel bandwidths to comply with the 5G standard.

By significantly reducing the energy consumption of portable devices, ETAdvanced also improves the thermal properties. ETAdvanced dramatically reduces heat dissipation making it possible for manufacturers to shrink the form factor and improve the industrial design of their products.

"We expect ETA7 to become a core enabler for 5G because ETAdvanced addresses the most frustrating problem in mobile devices," said Astrom. "People can now enjoy all benefits that 5G will bring, without constantly looking for a power outlet to charge their phone."

ETA7 is the latest addition of power management solutions from Eta Wireless joining a portfolio of ETA5 addressing power consumption for LTE and ETA6 reducing power for Wi-Fi.

About Eta Wireless

Eta Wireless is solving the fundamental power challenges in the mobile communications industry. Today's smartphones, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices are highly energy inefficient and typically waste most of the power consumed as heat. Our game-changing technology, ETAdvanced, dramatically reduces energy consumption to significantly extend the battery life of all wireless communication devices. Unlike legacy analog envelope tracking technologies, ETAdvanced supports new gigabit communication standards for 5G, LTE Advanced, and WiFi.

Based on breakthrough research by two MIT professors, Eta Wireless is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. The founders of Eta Wireless previously built Eta Devices, a company providing proven power management solutions for mobile base stations. Nokia acquired Eta Devices in October 2016. Eta Wireless investors include Intel Capital and Deutsche Telekom.

