Etactics and Former DOJ Director Unite in Fight Against Human Trafficking

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etactics, an eLearning and Learning Management System (LMS) provider, announced its partnership with former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Director of Human Trafficking Programs, Bill Woolf, to unite in the fight against human trafficking.

Etactics has already achieved accreditation in many states across the US that mandate human trafficking awareness training for hotel, motel and lodging facilities. The accreditation allows for those types of organizations to utilize Etactics' LMS and human trafficking training content to achieve state compliance requirements. Etactics' President, Bill Salm Jr., elaborated, "We're eager to announce our partnership with Bill Woolf. We provide the innovative, SCORM-compliant eLearning platform, Mr. Woolf adds his expertise and knowledge of combating human trafficking."

The outbreak of human trafficking across the US has reached record highs, causing swift action by governments on the state level. Bill Woolf continued, "Businesses all across the nation, regardless of their vertical, may come in contact with a victim of human trafficking. What happens during those brief interactions make all the difference in combating this type of crime, which is why it's so important to train workforces, not just on awareness, but on proper response and reporting. I am excited to be partnering with E-Tactics to deliver the highest quality and most effective training available; and what better month to announce our collaboration than January which is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month."

Etactics and Bill Woolf will produce and provide interactive and engaging human trafficking awareness and intervention training modules that contain industry-specific content to help frontline professionals recognize potential trafficking in their work environment.

About Etactics: Etactics (www.etactics.com), a 2021 Inc. 5000 recipient, is leading software development organization committed to providing innovative, web-based solutions that improve clients' revenue management and workforce engagement. Their products and services assist healthcare clients with improving their business processes, boost staff productivity, reduce expenses, increase compliance-related efforts, and accelerate payment.

About Bill Woolf: Bill Woolf, recipient of the Presidential Medal for Extraordinary Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking, is a former police detective, last assigned to the Child Exploitation Unit as a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He also served as the lead investigator and co-director of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force. In addition to managing the Task Force, he was responsible for investigating all facets of human trafficking, compiling intelligence on trafficking trends and methods, tracking, and interdicting trafficking activity, and training in an effort to make the war against human trafficking more effective. Mr. Woolf was called upon to join the U.S. Department of Justice and serve as the Director of Human Trafficking Programs as well as the Acting Director of the Office for Victims of Crime. Mr. Woolf has been recognized as an international expert regarding human trafficking; having been called upon to testify in front of the United States Congress as well as assisting other government agencies in the development and implementation of policy. He is also an adjunct professor at both George Mason University and Mt. Aloysius College.

