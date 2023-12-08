Etain Obtains Approval to Commence Sales to New York's Adult-Use Market

Receives state regulatory approval from the New York Cannabis Control Board to transition to adult-use operations

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets, today announced that the New York Cannabis Control Board (the "CCB") approved Etain, LLC's (the "Company") transition to an adult-use operator with cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail operations.

Since submitting its adult-use application to the CCB, the Company has proactively engaged with policymakers, community stakeholders, and industry members, including dispensary owners, to ensure a smooth transition as the state opens New York's adult-use market to new operators. The Company will now be able to provide its assortment of products, including high-quality flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles, to the adult-use market as well as maintain its medical operations. In addition to expanding into adult-use wholesale operations, the Company anticipates opening its first co-located medical and adult-use retail dispensary in early 2024, followed by two additional co-located adult-use retail dispensaries on or around July 1, 2024.

"This is a transformational moment not only for RIV and Etain but for the New York market at large," said Mike Totzke, COO and interim CEO of RIV Capital. "The excitement surrounding this expansion of the New York adult-use cannabis market is palpable. We are ready to begin this new chapter and it is a true testament to our team, their expertise, their passion, and the hard work we have done to prepare for this moment. Etain is already a well-established medical operator in New York with its products available in approximately 90% of medical dispensaries across the state, and we look forward to bringing this same focus and attention to our adult-use operations, including our first co-located retail store which we expect to announce shortly. We are ready to continue our work, collaboratively, to build on Etain's founding principles and help create a responsible, inclusive, and sustainable industry."

Mr. Totzke added, "Our recently expanded cultivation and manufacturing capacity means that we are ready to proudly serve both medical patients and adult-use consumers, as well as offer a diversified product selection to reach new consumers. We are thrilled with this latest advancement in our transition to adult-use operations and are now eagerly anticipating the launch of our retail adult-use storefronts in 2024."

Matt Mundy, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel of RIV Capital added, "I'd like to thank the Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management for their strong vote of confidence in both our application and our operations. We are committed to supporting both existing medical patients and adult-use consumers across the state, as well as the principles and ideals that the New York market is being built on."

In preparation for adult-use operations, the Company is in the process of completing several significant upgrades to its footprint across New York. It has expanded its capacity at its Chestertown facility to improve output as well as enhance its research and development capabilities to diversify its product and brand offerings further.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is an acquisition and investment firm with a focus on building a leading multistate platform with one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with its previously announced acquisition of Etain. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company ("ScottsMiracle-Gro"), RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

