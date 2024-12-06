Etaker F2000: Revolutionizing Outdoor Power

The pursuit of adventure is driving a surge in demand for outdoor power. Whether you are a weekend camper, a full-time overlander, or a truck driver navigating remote roads, "all-electric activities" are becoming the new standard. Currently, vehicle power applications mainly rely on portable power stations, backup battery systems, or specialized automotive power systems. However, these solutions come with various issues: portable power stations charge slowly and have limited charging sources; backup battery systems are complex to install and operate, with high risks; and specialized automotive power systems are costly and not suitable for smaller vehicles.

Etaker F2000: A New Solution for Outdoor Power

To address the core pain points of outdoor power, Etaker has launched the new Fleet series of vehicle fast charging devices, including the F2000 and F1000Pro. These products are built on the core principles of "blazing-fast charging, flexible expansion, and reliable safety," providing efficient and convenient outdoor power solutions. Whether for fast charging portable power stations, building a low-cost small-capacity power system for off-road vehicles, or powering large RVs and even boats, the Etaker Fleet vehicle fast charging series can meet your needs.

Blazing-Fast Charging: The F2000 supports 2000W fast charging, fully charging 2kWh in just one hour, completely eliminating the frustrations of slow charging and insufficient power.

Flexible Expansion: It can serve as a fast charger for portable power stations or be combined with a backup battery to create a low-cost professional automotive power system, that adapting to various outdoor scenarios.

Versatile Application: Whether you are a weekend camping enthusiast, a full-time hiker, or a truck driver, the F2000 provides reliable power support.

Unmatched Versatility and Control

The Etaker F2000 is built for true versatility:

Multi-Scenario, Multi-Device Compatibility: Harness the power of both your vehicle's alternator and solar panels with a maximum input of 2000W per channel. Prioritize solar charging for an eco-friendly approach. Power various battery types (Lithium, Lead-acid, etc.) with adjustable charging voltage up to 60V+.

Harness the power of both your vehicle's alternator and solar panels with a maximum input of 2000W per channel. Prioritize solar charging for an eco-friendly approach. Power various battery types (Lithium, Lead-acid, etc.) with adjustable charging voltage up to 60V+. Reverse Charging and Battery Maintenance: Charge your car battery for a jump-start and benefit from built-in battery maintenance features to extend battery lifespan.

Charge your car battery for a jump-start and benefit from built-in battery maintenance features to extend battery lifespan. Direct DC Appliance Operation: Configure the solar input for 12/24/36/48V DC output, directly powering a wide range of DC appliances.

Configure the solar input for 12/24/36/48V DC output, directly powering a wide range of DC appliances. Smart App Control: Manage device settings, operation modes, and monitor device status in real-time via the intuitive app.

Efficiency, Safety, and Durability Built In

The Etaker F2000 is engineered with advanced features for efficiency, safety, and durability:

GaN Conversion Technology: Utilizing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the F2000 achieves over 95% conversion efficiency, resulting in a smaller footprint, lower heat generation, and ensuring efficient operation.

Utilizing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the F2000 achieves over 95% conversion efficiency, resulting in a smaller footprint, lower heat generation, and ensuring efficient operation. Six-Series Alloy Shell: A high-strength aluminum alloy casing delivers excellent impact resistance while ensuring efficient heat dissipation, ensuring device stability in harsh environments.

Redefining the Outdoor Power Experience

The Etaker F2000 is more than just a charger; it's a paradigm shift in outdoor power:

Revolutionary Experience for Portable Power Users: The F2000 allows you to charge your portable power station while driving or even while using it, eliminating the need for constant charging and eliminating power anxiety.

Low-Cost Construction of a Professional Automotive Power System: Simply add a battery pack and build your own customized automotive power system around the F2000, enjoying professional-level features and app control.

Unlimited Possibilities for Outdoor Enthusiasts: The combined charging power of vehicle alternators and solar energy ensures a constant stream of power for any scenario, whether camping, exploring, or driving long distances.

The Etaker F2000 is a testament to innovation in the world of outdoor power. It empowers adventurers to embrace a more free and convenient outdoor life, providing the reliable energy they need to explore the world without limits.

CONTACT: Connie Liang, [email protected]

SOURCE ETAKER.INC

