Etam to Open First U.S. Store at Dadeland Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® announced the opening of the first U.S. store for the storied French brand Etam, at Dadeland Mall in the Summer 2023 Serving the rapidly growing Miami market, Dadeland Mall currently ranks among the top retail properties in the U.S. and has served as a point of introduction for several international brands recently including Mango, Bimba y Lola, Razer and Tous, among others.

Etam, established in 1916, offers consumers French fashion, from lingerie and swimwear to pajamas, loungewear and lifestyle accessories. Etam currently operates more than 850 stores throughout Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia.

"Opening a store in Miami is a strategic turning point for the group. We are thrilled to partner with Simon for this opening and look forward to bringing our French lingerie expertise to the U.S. market," said Laurent Milchior, CEO of Etam.

"We are excited to work with Etam to bring its French twist on fashion to Dadeland Mall. Etam is a global brand that we believe has a strong brick-and-mortar future in the U.S. We hope to see them expand throughout our portfolio," said Zach Beloff, Vice President of Leasing at Simon.

The new store, at Dadeland Mall, will open Summer 2023 and will feature Etam's latest store concept. Client experience will be at the heart of the store thanks to connected fitting rooms and a mobile checkout system. The store design features pink and nude colors with brass finishings to create a feminine and intimate atmosphere, to ensure the client feels at home.

About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Etam

Founded in 1916, Etam has been a leader in lingerie for more than a century. Known for creating beautiful bras, underwear, sleepwear, and swimwear, the French brand continues to use its lace savoir-faire and passion for materials innovation to make women feel free. In 2020, Etam unveiled its sustainability program WeCare and announced its participation in The Fashion Pact, a global environmental coalition of leading fashion and textile brands. Etam opened its first Paris boutique in 1928 on Rue-Saint Honoré, and currently has over 850 stores in over 55 countries.

Etam also serves its global customers through its e-commerce website www.etam.com.

Find more about Etam on Etam.us

