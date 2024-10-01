Etana Announces a Single Solution for Execution and Qualified Custody of the Entire CoinDesk 20 Index

Etana expands its Prime Services platform by offering full access to the CoinDesk 20 Index.

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Etana Custody, a Qualified Custodian, unveiled a unique solution for the execution and custody of all 20 digital assets comprising the CoinDesk 20 Index on a single platform. This new offering adds to Etana's growing list of prime services for Institutional Investors.

Etana is fully committed to supporting institutional portfolio construction and management. Institutional Investors can trade on a per-name or index basis, allowing them to execute strategies across a range of assets and liquidity venues.

Market access is a key component of Etana's prime services, which offers Institutional Investors a connection point to a range of asset classes, including digital, G10 currencies, money market instruments, and U.S. treasury securities. This is all provided through the security of a regulated and compliant Qualified Custodian.

"The marriage of our robust technology stack, reliable banking relationships, multiple trading counterparties, and strict regulatory adherence allows Etana clients the ability to construct and manage portfolio exposures within a single platform," said Kevin Hall, Global Head of Prime Services, Etana. "We are positioned to bridge the traditional financial world and the evolving digital asset landscape."

The CoinDesk20 is a valuable addition to Etana's offerings as it is a benchmark for top digital assets with a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology. CoinDesk 20 captures more than 90% of the liquid digital asset market and is designed for implementation at scale.1

"Institutional Investors are seeking solutions that unlock the potential of digital asset growth," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "We are thrilled innovative leaders like Etana are using the CoinDesk 20 to provide a seamless solution for simplified and diversified investing."

For more information on Etana Custody, visit: www.etana.com

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, visit: coindeskmarkets.com/cd20.

1As of 7/31/2024. The digital asset market is represented by the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

About Etana Custody

Etana is a qualified custodian with an industry-leading suite of Prime Services, allowing investors to manage digital assets and global currencies in a secure environment linked to various service providers. We provide trade support, fiat on/off ramp, robust market access, crypto clearing & settlement, treasury services, tokenization support, and reporting. With unrivaled security, we reduce counterparty risk, increase capital efficiency, and mobilize assets across venues for exchanges, institutions, investment professionals, and individuals. This is all accomplished while adhering to best practice compliance standards and investment policy guidelines. Giving you peace of mind.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A portfolio company of the Bullish group, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com .

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Etana Custody:

Kevin Hall, Global Head of Prime Services [email protected]

Mike Ulanskas, Marketing Director: [email protected]

CoinDesk Indices:

Emma Martin, Allison Worldwide: [email protected]

Etana Custody Disclaimer:

This information in this press release is not an endorsement or offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any investment of for the provision of any investment management or advisory services. Etana Custody Inc provides custody services and is a Colorado chartered trust company. Etana Custody Inc is not registered with the SEC as an investment advisor and is not a licensed broker or dealer. Etana Custody Inc does not offer legal, tax, investment, or other advice. Please contact your legal, tax, or investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

CoinDesk Indices Disclaimer:

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

