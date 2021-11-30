ETC Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 4.93 billion | Rising Demand for ETC System in Road Tax Collection to Drive Growth | Technavio

Nov 30, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ETC systems market is expected to grow by USD 4.93 billion, at a CAGR of 8.75%, between 2020 and 2025. Technavio's market forecast reports help businesses make confident decisions with detailed research and analysis.
View Our Free Sample to explore growth opportunities in the ETC systems market
This 120-page report on the ETC systems market includes segmentation by technology and geography. It also includes the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The rising demand for ETC systems in road tax collection and convenience for users and operators are driving the growth of the market. However, high capital investment in DSRC and GNSS-based ETC systems is impeding the growth of the market.
Major ETC Systems Companies:
- Cubic Corp.
- EFKON GmbH
- FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- Toshiba Corp.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
ETC Systems Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- RFID-based - size and forecast 2020-2025
- DSRC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- others - size and forecast 2020-2025
ETC Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Grab an Exclusive Report for additional information on the contribution of each segment of the market
Related Reports:
- Security Advisory Services Market: The security advisory services market has been segmented by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report
- Product Life Cycle Management Market: The product life cycle management market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report
|
ETC Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.84
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cubic Corp., EFKON GmbH, FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Toshiba Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article