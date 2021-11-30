ETC Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 4.93 billion | Rising Demand for ETC System in Road Tax Collection to Drive Growth | Technavio

This 120-page report on the ETC systems market includes segmentation by technology and geography. It also includes the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The rising demand for ETC systems in road tax collection and convenience for users and operators are driving the growth of the market. However, high capital investment in DSRC and GNSS-based ETC systems is impeding the growth of the market.

Major ETC Systems Companies:

Cubic Corp.

EFKON GmbH

FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Toshiba Corp.

ETC Systems Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

RFID-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

DSRC - size and forecast 2020-2025

others - size and forecast 2020-2025

ETC Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

ETC Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.84 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cubic Corp., EFKON GmbH, FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

