Etch Process: Materials, Chemicals and Advances

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The market for etch processes is segmented into the follow categories -



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835687/?utm_source=PRN



- By etching material: Silicon, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride, steel and stainless steel, aluminum, others (copper, gallium, indium, gold and many more).

- By etching chemicals: Hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, ammonium chloride, ammonium persulfate, sodium hydroxide, others.

- By applications: Semiconductors, power devices, instrumentation, automotive, aerospace and others.

- By type: Dry etching and wet etching.

- By region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., France, Germany and Rest of Europe; the U.K. is further segmented into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Latin America is segmented into UAE, Brazil and Rest of Middle East and Latin America.



In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for etch processes, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis, and includes a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 72 data tables and 14 additional tables

- Detailed study of the global markets for etch process using quantitative as well as qualitative approaches

- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Coverage of the market of etch process in terms of their types, materials, etching chemicals and applications across the various regions

- Assessment of the competitive landscape and company profiles of major market players, including Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp., LAM Research Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., and Nissha Co. Ltd.



Summary

The etch process is expected to show considerable growth in the market because of the increase in demand of a large array of semiconductors and power devices.Other than integrated circuits and microelectro- mechanical systems (MEMS), the etch process is also anticipated to show applications in the defense and aerospace industry.



The modern-day aircraft makes use of high-tech materials which include advanced composites and carbon fibers that are required for the elements of airframes.Most of the aerospace components are made up of aluminum.



Aluminum is fabricated by using a variety of conventional methods, which include forging, extruding, punching, machining, stamping and many more.The problems arise that it is not so compatible with non-conventional processes and is also very reflective.



Therefore, photochemical machining (etching) is used, as it completely removes the hindrances that the metal encounters due to its high heat and reflection. With the increase in the demand of in-flight Wi-Fi, there is been a steady need for high bandwidth, lightweight antenna systems. Chemical etching is rightly being adopted for that purpose of terrestrial systems by mostly using copper and brass components. The major companies operating in etch process are Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Applied Materials and LAM Research Corp.



The major factors driving growth will be a rapid increase in the demand and usage of semiconductors, coupled with awide range of applications of the plasma etch process, growing demand for increased Internet of Things (IoT) networks and networking facilities, and rapid development in automated devices.Further, the market for etch processes is set to experience exponential growth because of its wide range of applications.



Studies and research on this subject introduced a wide range of areas and spheres where the etch processwill play a major role in development of integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic products. With the latest technological developments, the market has spread its

operations and applications from North America to Asia and Europe, and all across the globe. Thus, a remarkable growth in the market foretch process is expected by the end of 2024. The marketwas valued atREDACTED in 2018, and is expected to reach nearly REDACTED in 2024, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and theMiddle East and Latin America.Asia-Pacificheld the highest revenueshare in the market in 2018 at REDACTED, and it is expected that itwill continue to dominatethe revenue share with a value of REDACTED in 2024.



The Asia-Pacific region has a large number of companies using the etch process. In this region, Japan, Korea and China are the key countries from where demand is being generated, andwhere amajority of the players are located. However, the North American region held the second largest share of the global market and is expected to offer substantialmarket potential for the market for etch processes, expanding at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period from 2019 through 2024 to reach REDACTED in 2024, up from nearlyREDACTED in 2018. Since North America is a quick adopter of technological advancements, the market for etch processes has swiftly formed a strong base in the region.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835687/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

