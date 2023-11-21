ETD and Global Investor Group Unite as FOW

21 Nov, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETD, the leader in derivatives data solutions, and Global Investor Group (GIG), a premier provider of global markets news and events, announced today that they are coming together under the Futures and Options World (FOW) brand.

FOW will be the go-to source for derivatives market intelligence, with a database covering over 110 global exchanges, industry news and insights, and a global portfolio of established conferences.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey. As we unite ETD with GIG, we're not just changing our name; we're delivering on our promise to empower our clientele with even more tools to help them thrive in a dynamic market environment." said Guy Dunn, CEO.

"Our dedication to providing critical data, news, insights, and events for the derivatives trading and investment community has been unwavering. Our clients experience this first hand and are always at the core of our strategy." Guy Dunn concluded.

What This Means for ETD and GIG Clients:

  • Enhanced Insights: They will continue to access the latest news and insights from the derivatives industry. Now, with an even broader perspective, thanks to the ETD and GIG integration.
  • Cutting Edge Data Solutions: They will benefit from trusted reference data that aims to increase efficiency, enhance compliance, and allow quick market adaptability. As always, our commitment is to evolve and provide innovative data solutions to drive our clients' growth.
  • Stay Updated and Engaged:  At our global conferences and awards clients can engage, learn, collaborate and celebrate with industry peers and thought leaders.

The world of derivatives is complex and ever evolving. As FOW, our mission is clear: to provide the most advanced data solutions, critical news, expert insights, and opportunities for community engagement, ensuring our clients stay one step ahead of the curve.

For more Information, please visit: www.FOW.com

About FOW

Futures & Options World (FOW) is the industry's most trusted provider of critical reference data, news, insights and events for the global futures and options community.

Our curated data sets are renowned for their unparalleled quality, reliability and accuracy. Our editorial content provides timely industry news and analysis. And at our events, the community's sharpest minds meet to discuss the issues that shape the industry's future.

FOW has a 25+ year track record of trust with numerous long-term clients, who leverage our bespoke solutions to confidently make trading decisions while reducing risks, ensuring compliance and staying a step ahead of today's dynamic futures and options markets.

FOW is part of the Delinian Group, one of the largest B2B news and data providers covering finance, capital markets, energy, commodities, and law.

Contact:
Guy Dunn
CEO
Guy.dunn@delinian.com

