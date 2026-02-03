eTeamSponsor Reaches $300 Million Raised for Student-Athletes, Celebrates 15 Years of Impact

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eTeamSponsor, the nation's leading online fundraising platform for high school and college athletics, proudly announces a major milestone: over $300 million raised to support student-athletes since its founding in 2010.

For 15 years, eTeamSponsor has helped eliminate financial barriers for more than 25,000 sports and activities programs across the country. These funds have provided essential resources such as modern equipment, team travel, training, nutrition, and coaching; tools that enrich the student-athlete experience and prepare future leaders on and off the field.

"We launched eTeamSponsor so no student-athlete would be held back by lack of funding," said Sean Connors, Co-Founder & CEO. "Raising $300 million is more than a milestone; it's a movement. Our mission is clear: unlock opportunity for 1 million student-athletes and raise $1 billion by 2032."

The impact of eTeamSponsor's innovative fundraising technology extends far beyond dollars. By helping schools, teams, and athletic departments raise the funds they desperately need, the company plays a pivotal role in building stronger communities and creating more equitable opportunities for youth nationwide.

"Fundraising shouldn't be a barrier to participation," said Randy Coddington, Co-Founder and Head of Product. "We built our platform to ensure that any team, no matter how small or under-resourced, can compete, grow, and succeed. We're honored to be part of each athlete's journey."

As the company looks toward its next chapter, eTeamSponsor will continue expanding its reach, deepening its partnerships, and innovating in service of the athletes, coaches, and programs it supports.

